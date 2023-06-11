Athletics | Samuli Samuelsson made a completely exceptional decision before his SE run

Samuli Samuelsson improved his 100 meter Finnish record in Espoo.

Samuli Samuelsson beamed with happiness at the Leppävaara sports stadium on Sunday afternoon after the SE run. The 100 meter record holder was not originally supposed to even run in the Espoo Games, but the idea of ​​participating was sparked on Wednesday after the Jyväskylä GP, which went smoothly.

“I signed up here after the race in Jyväskylä on a car trip, just extempore, Samuelsson, 27,” mused.

“I thought that it could always be a one-hundred race, when I knew I could still run downwind on the back straight.”

It was worth going. Samuelsson’s new Finnish record of 10.15 was born in a 1.3 meter downwind. He improved his previous record by one hundredth.

Samuelsson arrived in Leppävaara with a relaxed, let’s-try-now attitude. He prepared for the race in a completely different way than ever before.

“I did strength training the day before. I’ve never even considered it before,” laughs Samuelsson.

The coach came up with the idea of ​​doing strength training before the race day Mikael from Ylöstalo. Samuelsson had once in training run perfectly the day after strength training. The coach wanted to try out how the concept would work in the competition.

“Perhaps this will become my normal preparation routine for the 100 Games,” Samuelsson reflected.

Samuelsson has now scored 100 SE twice. The first was born last summer.

The previous one Samuelsson ran his Finnish record of 10.16 last July in Porvoo. At that time, he was no less than 21 years old Tommi Hartonen By five hundredths of the 100 meter record.

For a long time, Samuelsson had done everything he could to break the Finnish record, and when the dream finally came true, he was overwhelmed by an empty and even desperate feeling.

“The Finnish record was a surprisingly tough place mentally. I was lost in training. I went to a sports psychologist and talked a lot with my support team,” says Samuelsson.

“Breaking the record had guided everything I did, and when that goal wasn’t there”, the hard times started for me.

Samuelsson thought he ran the race of his life in Porvoo last July and didn’t believe he could do better.

“Even in this government period, I wonder if I really believe in myself. This run, of course, creates a whole new faith. My coaches and support team have believed in this more than I have.”

Samuelsson believes that he can improve Finland’s record even more.

After the previous record run, Samuelsson’s body also went crazy.

“I don’t remember ever having places that hurt so much. My nervous system was completely messed up, as I had never run at such a pace before. It was a surprise,” Samuelsson recalls.

“Let’s see” what happens this time.

Now Samuelsson believes in himself again. He thinks that he can take hundredths off even the recent record.

In the summer, Samuelsson also has a different kind of holiday coming up. He is getting married in July.

“I’m getting married A cloth with. The future Samuelsson”, the SE man reveals about his spouse.

A summer wedding was the spouse’s devout wish, to which the star runner agreed.

“I can get married once in my life and sacrifice one weekend for it,” laughs Samuelsson.