Athletics | Samuli Samuelsson broke a new Finnish record of 100 in Leppävaara

The sprinter of the Ikaal athletes improved the record held by him by hundredths of a second.

Athletes of Ikaal representative Samuli Samuelsson has improved the 100-meter Finnish record in his name by hundredths of a second. A new Finnish record was created at the Espoo Liikkuu Games event with the renewed mondo coating of the Leppävaara athletics stadium on Sunday.

Samuelsson, 27, ran 100 meters in 10.15. The run was swept by a +1.3 meter tailwind.

The previous Finnish record was also held by Samuelsson. Last year in July, Samuelsson ran 10.16 in Porvoo. That’s when he broke Tommi Hartonen a record of 10.21 that lasted over 21 years.

Samuelsson started his season last Wednesday in Jyväskylä. There, the time was still 10.36.

“In the race in Jyväskylä, I felt that my legs just woke up there. In the race itself, I still didn’t get anything out of it,” Samuelsson said in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association after his run in Espoo

“On the way home in the car, my coach and I got the idea that I could come here to Espoo to run, if the conditions were good. Well, why not go, we said.”

He prepared for the Espoo run in an extraordinary way.

“Yesterday we did a proper strength training. Apparently, that kind of preparation works just fine. I’ve never done strength training the day before a race before,” said Samuelsson.

Departure went well in Espoo.

“Whenever I get a tailwind behind me, it’s easy to run. We have done a lot of speed training, a couple of times this summer as well. I can easily get involved in them, and it doesn’t feel like I’m just being pulled. I’ve gotten into the running well at overspeed,” Samuelsson said.

“I believed in a good result already here, 10.2 and I thought about the lower parts, but surprisingly it went so well.”

Samuelsson will already compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games race in Turku on Tuesday.

“A shockingly tough race is coming. There are three runners under 10 seconds, although one tough one was left out. You have to run hard to get to the final.”