Athletics | Samuelsson is already knocking at the top of Europe – the coach is expecting even tougher times

Samuli Samuelsson ran another 100 meter Finnish record. In Kuortane, Samuelsson reached the final time of 10.12.

Kuortane

To peel off a touching moment was seen in the warm evening. Samuli Samuelsson improved the 100 meter Finnish record in his name by four hundredths of a second to 10.12. When the score was on the board, Samuelsson was able to hug his parents on the side of the field.

The parents also witnessed the previous SE in Porvoo last summer.

The record holder was one smile. The first feeling after SE was disbelief.

“Unbelievable. As I’ve said, I haven’t believed since last year that I could do better. The coach has believed in it. He’s the first person to say I can go faster.”

Samuli Samuelsson ran to hug his parents after the SE run. Father Harri (center) has coached his son until 2018. In the years 2014–18, Mauri Salomäki was also involved in the coaching.

Coach Mikael Ylöstalo said he let out a small squeal from the SE run.

“After all, this is wonderful when you can get a run going like Samuli has now. All in all, a great job.”

Her protégé Ylöstalo only had time to speak briefly after the run, as the coach ran off to video the women’s hurdles final that ended the evening.

“I said that it went well and that I already knew this on the way here.”

Ylöstalo said that he knew how to predict Samuelsson’s time. The conditions were ideal for the SE man: a 0.9 meter per second tailwind and about 25 degrees of heat.

“Samuli manages these tailwinds really well. You could see it at the end, that the step just kept going forward.”

Samuelsson had looked at Kuortanee’s weather forecast in advance and was happy about it.

“Yes, I came here screaming. I run downwind in a completely different way. I get such good help from it as a light runner and I know how to use it,” the sprinter said.

27 years old Samuelsson has been in amazing shape since the beginning of summer. Last Sunday, he beat his old record of 10.16 in Espoo. In Paavo Nurme’s games on Tuesday, the time was a modest 10.38.

Samuelsson said that the run in Turku got messed up. He started to squeeze too much when attention turned to his competitors.

By Saturday, he left in a relaxed mood and only focused on his own work.

Ylöstalo praised Samuelsson’s running technique. The time improved by 17 hundredths of a second from the heat.

“The start was better than in the heat and then the acceleration phase was good. Especially the ending was really good for Samuli, clearly the best ending he’s ever had.”

It’s still not perfect yet, even though the times are starting to be incomprehensible to the Finnish sprinter. With his record run, Samuelsson ranks ninth in this season’s European statistics. Last season, the time would have been enough for 12th place in that list.

“In my opinion, the run is not finished yet”, Ylöstalo assesses.

The coach according to that, the condition is only aimed at the end of summer. Samuelsson will next compete in Poland at the European Team Championships next weekend. Only after this is the training intensified. At the beginning of June, Samuelsson has only spent time preparing for the competition.

“Samuli will probably be able to improve on that, but now the conditions were great. You have to remember that records only come when there are good conditions. If there is a headwind or rain, there will be no times. Everything has to fall into place,” Ylöstalo reminded.

In the tough final, Samuelsson finished third. The victory was taken by the American Cravont Charleston with a record of 9.90. Britain’s Oliver Bromby also took second place with his age record. His time was the same as Samuelsson’s 10.12.