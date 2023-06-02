Athletics | Samuel Purola wins SE in 300 meters: “A sad day”

Toni Kuusela was the first Finn to throw a javelin more than 80 meters in a season that started. Rasmus Vehmaa ran in the 19-year-old SE 110-meter hurdles.

Samuel Purola described his run as miserable on Thursday night at the Marski Games in Lappeenranta, but still the result was a Finnish record for 300 meters of 33.27.

Officially, the result is Finland’s “best result of all time”, because the less frequently run 300 meters is not an SE sport confirmed by the Finnish Sports Association.

In his winning season, Purola went down in history Eljas Aalton 33.48 of the electric timing SE that ran in Jyväskylä a year ago. The result is also better than Markku Kukkoahon the result of the 1976 time trial was 33.2.

Finns have run 300 meters faster than Purolak Juha Pyy. In 1986, he ran the extra-long indoor track with a time of 33.04. In Finland, indoor and outdoor track results are recorded separately.

Purola’s run was the second of the season. The competition season started last weekend in Copenhagen in the PM competitions with a distance of 400 meters, where he ran 47.53.

“A sad day. During the run, I felt that the step was not taking off and at the end the run was quite boring, but it was a good run for today’s mood. It was still quite cold, which helped to get stronger,” Purola said in the sports announcement.

“Now I have to train a little and take a couple of weeks off from competitions.”

The evening in Lappeenranta also saw another Finnish record. Rasmus Vehmaa won the 110m hurdles in 13.43, which is SE for 19-year-olds.

The previous record was drastically reduced. It was Jussi Kanervon in 2012 ran 13.61.

Toni Kuusela won the javelin throw in Lappeenranta with the season’s best domestic result of 80.67 meters. Kuusela’s second longest throw of the series was 80.42.

“It was pretty hectic there as it was, but there’s a lot to do. There are great opportunities in throwing now. In that sense, a very positive trip”, Kuusela stated.

Kuusela recently opened the competition season in Rehlingen, Germany. The result of 77.65 remained so much that Kuusela decided to throw in Lappeenranta.

Kuusela is so far the only Finnish thrower over 80 meters this season. Lassi Etelätalo threw 78.92 in Rehlinhg.

The top result in the world is held by the Indian Olympic champion With Neeraj Chopra 88.67. Chopra will be seen in Finland on June 13, when he will throw Paavo Nurmi at the Games

Triple Jumper Senni Salminen tried the long jump for a change in Lappeenranta, where he stretched the winning result by 616 cents.