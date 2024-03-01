Athletics | Saga Vanninen revealed why he broke down in the middle of the World Cup sensation

Saga Vanninen gave a faithful medal interview.

Glasgow

Fighter Saga Vanninen, 20, beamed with sunshine after winning the second indoor track and field World Cup medal in Finland's history on Friday in Scotland. At the same time, he broke the 24-year-old Finnish record in the pentathlon by forging 4,677 points.

Saga Vanninen, you have only competed in a few individual sports during the government period, and suffered from back problems. Then you fought shockingly hard points. What happened?

“It went very well. The race lit up a bit!”

Go through your race.

“I had a really bad start in the 60-meter hurdles. The head was not sufficiently involved.”

“The height exceeded expectations. I didn't get over a single jump in the net. It was only last week that we jumped high for the first time since the summer because of our back. The height was a really good success.”

“In Kuula, I did a pretty good basic result, but I felt like I could have done even longer.”

“The length went well. The brand didn't quite hit the mark, but it was good for that.”

Still about the length. You set your indoor track record 641 after jumping and walking like a myrtle out of the sandbox. Why on earth?

“Hahaha. I looked at the lines to say that they would go every 10 cents, but they went every 20 cents. I thought that damn it didn't get better. That was really good!”

How did the final 800 meters go? However, you made your own record in that too.

“It didn't quite work out. I've had a break from running because of my back. My coach Jesse Jokinen said to start running at a pace of 2:20 (finish time 2:20,54). At the end, we should have crunched more, but the result was now.”

You have a huge number of youth value competition wins. Now came the first competition medal for adults. What kind of thing is that for you?

“A good thing. No one can say that there was no adult success in the career. Success did not remain only in the junnus series.”

For decades, no other Finn has succeeded in the all-around in prestigious competitions. You achieved a very rare medal.

“That's great. Sure, there were quite a lot of absentees here, but that's how we go, who's on the line.”

You are the second Finnish World Indoor medalist after Mika Halvar in 1995. You were born in 2003. What warm memories do you have of Halvar?

“Haha. There are hardly any memories to be found. He must have been a tough athlete. And maybe still is. I do not know!”

You received only half of the grant from the Ministry of Education and Culture. Did you send your greetings to the ministry with a medal this Olympic year?

“”I didn't send. I don't comment!”

How will you celebrate your achievement?

“I'll probably go eat and then sleep.”