Athletics | Saga Vanninen pushed his best of the season in the shot put – HS follows the under-23 EC athletics

Saga Vannisen the positions in the championship hunt will be decided on Thursday evening, when the under-23 European Championships in athletics will be contested in Espoo. Vanninen is second in the competition after two events, the last two events of the day are shot put and 200 meters.

The Finns will also compete in the heptathlon in the evening Vilma Itälinna and No, go aheadin the 100 meters in the semi-finals Anna Pursiainen, Valtteri Louko, Niilo Mustalahti and Eino Vuoriin the 400 meters in the semi-finals Katrina Wrightin the shot put final Emilia Fabricin moukari qualifying Oskari Lahtinenin the triple jump qualification Jessica Kähärä and Ilona Ruoholain the preliminaries of the 3000m steeplechase Janette Vänttinen and in the 5,000m final Ilona Mononen.

Evening schedule

4:45 p.m Kuula 7-match N, group A: Vilma Itälinna, Neea Käyhkö

4:45 p.m Kuula 7-match N, group B: Saga Vanninen

17.05 100 m N, Semi-finals: Anna Pursiainen

5:30 p.m 100 m M, Semi-finals: Valtteri Louko, Niilo Mustalahti, Eino Vuori

17.55 400 m N, Semi-finals: Katriina Wright

18.05 Kuula N, Final: Emilia Kangas

6:45 p.m Moukari M, Qualification, group A: Oskari Lahtinen. Qualifying limit 71.00 or the best 12 to the final.

19.00 200 m 7-match N: Vilma Itälinna, Neea Käyhkö, Saga Vanninen

7:40 p.m 3-jump N Qualification Group A. Jessica Kähärä. Qualifying limit 13.60 or the best 12 to the final.

7:40 p.m 3-jump N Qualification Group B. Ilona Ruohola. Qualifying limit 13.60 or the best 12 to the final.

7:46 p.m 3000 m hurdles N, Preliminaries, heat 2: Janette Vänttinen

8:35 p.m 5000 m N, Final: Ilona Mononen