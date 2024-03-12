Athletics | Saga Vanninen is a mysterious success who doesn't “plump” for nothing – this is what he is like behind the scenes

Why Saga Vanninen not smiling?

Why doesn't Saga Vanninen care about publicity or social media? Does Vanninen hate being on display more than anything, or is he even arrogant?

On the surface, an almost mystical picture emerges of the pentathlon World Cup silver medalist Saga Vannisen, 20.

On the other hand, listening to those who know him, it becomes clear that he is a really strong competitor and trainee.

A fighter who wants and is also able to shut out everything else when he has to be at his best on the sports field – whether it's a value competition or an individual training session in Tampere's Pirkkahalli.

Saga Vanninen is an exceptional talent.

Saga Vanninen himself refused his coach Jesse Jokinen, 35, through an interview. Even a small talk didn't work.

According to coach Jokinen, the situation around the World Cup silver medalist is wanted to calm down. And there's nothing wrong with that, of course the decision must be respected – Vanninen is not obliged to be always ready or willing to speak to the media about anything outside of competitions.

So you have to ask others.

His retirement days Coaching guru held in Mouhijärvi Matti Liimatainen64, if anyone knows Vanninen.

Liimatainen says that he has been coaching Vannis since he was 13-14 years old. The duo's coaching relationship ended in 2022 – according to Liimatainen, without any drama and on very good terms.

Liimatainen says that the first meeting with Vanninen, who played football, was in Tampere's Pirkkahalli, where Liimatainen ran an athletics match school for the former multi-sport athlete Tiia Hautala with.

“It became clear very quickly that Saga is all about special talent,” Liimatainen mumbles.

“From an early age I saw his top-class power output. He was able to perform really hard in training, even though he used a fairly basic and angular performance technique. He already had explosive strength as a child,” says Liimatainen.

“ “It's not a flash. He didn't bother with extras as a child, and he doesn't do that today either.”

It also quickly became clear to Liimatainen that Vannesse is clearly a really tough competitor and trainee. In Liimatainen's words, “hard shit in every way”.

In Vanni had an exceptional ability to focus on the current performance and exercise. Even in training, he knew how to direct his energy to the essentials and digs out the best from himself.

“He hates losing. This attitude was also included in training.”

Matti Liimatainen is an ex-coach wizard.

According to Liimatainen, Vanninen received solid support from his family over the years and mentions that Vanninen's mother is a former endurance runner and that the family included not only the parents but also Saga's older sister.

According to Liimatainen, the entire Saga family understood what junior sports meant. The rides and equipment were fine. There was financial support.

“Of course, it's also a great thing for parents that their child can do well – and there will be expectations of success. But I got peace of mind – or how do you judge it now: did I get to work in peace or did I do it in peace despite everything,” says Liimatainen. He points out that parents must always be listened to.

“You don't necessarily always have to obey your parents in junior sports, but you have to talk. Training takes so much time out of a child's and young person's life that you and your parents have to be on the same page about life and upbringing. Junior coaches have a big responsibility.”

Liimatainen describes that Vanninen, representing Tampere Pyrintö, is “shy” by nature.

“It's not a flash. He didn't bother with extras as a child, and he doesn't do that today either. It's not usually the head of the mouth, but in a familiar group Saga will talk – and a lot.”

“ “He is not a collector of honors or after titles at all.”

Sticky praises that Vanninen is easy to train and at the same time an uncomplicated person.

“We disagreed on some things and someone could have said that we were arguing. But it wasn't like that, an athlete should express his opinion. Nothing will come of it if you just keep quiet and whine.”

In Liimatainen's opinion, Vannis has received a wrong image from television and the media.

“Saga is not always in a bad mood. Yes, Saga can be happy. But he doesn't whine for nothing.”

Some have wondered why Vanninen doesn't smile in competitions even after a successful performance.

“It's really hard concentration. He goes to his own space. That's what it's like when the goal has always been a record – in every sport and preferably fair records. That desire to succeed is simply so strong.”

Saga Vannis has a strong competitive nature.

Vannen seems like a very determined and ambitious woman. In Liimatainen's opinion, though, ambitious is the wrong word to describe Vanni.

“He is not a collector of honors or after titles at all. At least it's not such an ambition that he wants visibility through his results or to be a great hero.”

In Liimatainen's opinion, the force driving Vanni forward is somewhere else.

“Sometimes I wonder if Saga is even in the right century. It feels like he's getting results and training in a way just for himself. Someone might try to make a result in order to get a lot of visibility, become a celebrity and a hero, but in this case it's about something else entirely,” Liimatainen ponders.

“ He's not usually a talker, but in a familiar group, Saga does come up with something – and a lot of it.

Liimatainen seems to be satisfied that Vanninen has not entered the world of social media with the same vigor as many other athletes.

“I'm not saying it's a bad thing to get income and get paid for your work with the help of social media. But Saga hasn't really thought much about things like what he gets or benefits from if he does good sports results or wins competitions.”

Liimatainen praises Vanni as a smart, balanced and well-behaved woman. He is sure that success will not change Vanni.

“I have the impression that Saga is just such that he is not moved by the actions or thoughts of outsiders. It's not basically arrogance or anything like that.

Finland there have been successful people in sports over the years who could be said to represent the same school as Vannine.

“I think that kind of approach is good for an athlete,” says Liimatainen.

Matti Liimatainen is a long-term sportsman.

Vanninen's current coach Jokinen describes Vanni as extremely determined. Someone says that he sometimes has to pull on the brakes so that the training doesn't go overboard and the overall training remains appropriate.

“Sometimes Saga should “chill” even more, but the balance has now been found quite well. He is aware of the moments when it is necessary to take it more relaxed in terms of training,” says Jokinen.

According to Jokinen, Vannis also has means of relaxation in his life and a counterweight to sports.

“But let's leave these for Saga to comment on, if he wants to comment on them.”

Saga Vanninen and coach Jesse Jokinen smiled after returning from the World Championships in Finland.

Jokinen admits that the interest and attention that comes with success are not Vanninen's preferences.

“Getting attention is not Saga's biggest “favorite”. There is still something to learn, to learn to face the public. But Saga is still so young that there is still time to learn.”

Ex-coach Liimatainen is sure that Vanninen will win more medals in the next few years if he stays healthy.

Currently, Liimatainen and Vanninen are not in contact much, but according to Liimatainen, they are on good terms.

“It's not in his nature to say hello. And when we talk, the talk inevitably turns to sports. In that sense, I wanted to give the current coach peace of mind, says Liimatainen.

I swear after the silver medal at the World Cup, the two have not been in contact.

“A message of thanks came through Saga's mother. I personally let the dust settle a bit before I contact Saga. Now let Saga enjoy his moment before I knock him out,” the coaching guru grins.