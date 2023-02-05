Athletics | Saga Vanninen competed strongly in Tallinn – became second in Finland’s all-time list

Tiia Hautala is now ahead of Vanninen in the statistics.

Heptathlon big promise Saga Vanninen was in a strong mood in the international competition in Tallinn. Vanninen, 19, competed in the pentathlon and made the 22-year-old SE and became second on the all-time list in Finland.

Vanninen’s result was 4,541, which remains Tiia Hautala Only 39 points from the Finnish record. A Swedish fairy tale 4,419 Vanninen of the 22-year-old SE in the name broke the barrier of 122 points.

The competitor representing Tampere Pyrintö was still somewhat disappointed with his competition performance. The high jump in particular left a lot to be desired. The result was 170.

Vanninen ran 8.33 in the 60-meter hurdles. In Kuula, the result was 15.56 and the length was 624. In the 800 meter run that ended the match, Vanninen set his own record of 2.21.08.

“In the 60-meter hurdles, I’ve been a bit sloppy at the start, and it was like that now as well. The height was really challenging. 164 only went on the third and there were too many jumps at other heights as well. It didn’t go away at all.” Vanninen said in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association..

“In Kuula, I missed half a meter from what I pushed in Tampere. The length, on the other hand, was a basic result. In the 800 meters I went chasing SE points and the run froze pretty bad at the end.”

Vanninen’s coach Jesse Jokinen saw more positive signs in the performance.

“The high jump was the biggest challenge, but Saga did a really tough series of matches. Although he himself had even higher expectations,” Jokinen said.

Vanninen has twice won the under-20 world championship in heptathlon in his career. He has also been chosen twice as Young Athlete of the Year at the Sports Gala.