Athletics | Saga Vanninen became the pursuer: “Sophie is on top of her neck, but can still be grabbed”

Dutch Sophie Dokter leads the European Championship match with a 13-point difference to the Finnish favorite.

A septuagenarian Saga Vanninen is struggling almost at a record pace in the under-23 European Championships. After the opening day, he is second in the race and only 13 points behind Holland About Sophie Dokter.

Vanninen has started the race with steady confidence. He ran the 100m hurdles in 13.50, high jump 177, shot put 15.36 and ran 200m in 24.32. Dokter made it thanks to his still high height result of 189 and 200m time of 23.92.

“Today’s best was probably the third push of the ball. It was important to succeed in that,” Vanninen said at the end of the day.

“I am happy that the height has also progressed. The companies out of 180 were good.”

The day ended with a record pace of almost 200 meters, although Vanninen was not completely satisfied with the run.

“It felt like the run went down the curve, but the end was good,” he continued.

In Vanni has a chance in the competition even for his record 6,391 and of course also for the championship.

“Sophie is by the neck, but still grabable,” Vanninen assesses the situation.

Vanninen expects from the second day of the competition as great encouragement as he enjoyed on Thursday.

“It seems that everyone is cheering. I was surprised how much it helped even in the shot put”, Vanninen thanked the audience.

Vanninen ended the day tired as usual.

“Normal match stress, no other problem,” Vanninen assured.

Vilma Itälinna is after the first day on the sixth and No, go ahead on the 13th.

The second day of competition starts with the long jump, continues with the javelin throw and ends with the 800-meter test.

Correction 13.7. at 11:11 p.m.: Saga Vanninen’s shot put result was 15.36, not 14.36.