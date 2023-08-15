Athletics | Saara Keskitalo kept her record – Annimari Korte was barely better

On Tuesday, Saara Keskitalo ran her 100 meter hurdles record of 13.10.

Saara Keskitalo ran his record 13.10 and was second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Hyvän tuulei Games in Helsinki on Tuesday. He took the win Annimari Korte at 13.07.

“A clean run, even though the feeling was not the best possible”, Keskitalo stated in the Sports Association’s press release.

With its record, Keskitalo ranks seventh in Finland’s all-time statistics. Mikael Ylöstalo coached by Keskitalo improved its record for the fifth time this season.

“After the Universiade, it’s been so that I run fences a bit according to my mood. That’s what got me going now, when Annimari was next to me,” Keskitalo said.

Horsetail has struggled throughout the summer with a buttock problem.

“My leg hurt so much that during exercise I wondered if it was worth running. I ran when there aren’t many races left in the season,” Korte said.