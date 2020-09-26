Athletics Russian Athletics Federation gets five more months to put its anti-doping program in order – Sebastian Coe issued a serious warning

The Russian anti-doping plan was still incomplete.

International the athletics federation said on saturday that it has given the russian athletics federation an additional five months to make a comprehensive plan for anti-doping work and get back into international competition. The threat is to exclude Russian athletes from international competitions.

The International Athletics Federation had originally given the Russian Athletics Federation time until the end of this month, but now a new deadline has been set for the first day of March next.

According to the International Federation of Athletics, Russia was given extra time because “the Federation of Athletics does not have enough resources to make a detailed and appropriate plan”.

Again less than five months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. It raises doubts as to whether it is possible for Russian athletes to participate in the Olympics.

Russian athletes have been on the sidelines of international athletics competitions since November 2015. It was then that the International Anti-Doping Organization (WADA) found evidence of widespread use of doping.

In 2018, the Russian Athletics Federation gave fraudulent evidence after the high jump master Danil Lysenkon was found to have violated anti-doping rules.

The International Athletics Federation fined the Russian Athletics Federation about 5.5 million euros, which it paid in August. The entry of Russian athletes into international competition activities now depends on the federation’s ability to demonstrate that it has a “totally anti-doping culture”.

Russian the athletics federation has submitted a preliminary plan to the international federation, which, however, was not good enough.

“The failure of the plan does not seem to be due to will, but rather to knowledge and resources. The Russian Athletics Federation lacks administration, experienced management and has only a few experienced employees. It urgently needs to fill the knowledge gap with people who share their vision of changing culture and sports and who have the capacity to bring about change, ”the International Athletics Federation commented.

President of the International Federation of Athletics Sebastia Coe issued a warning.

“If an adequate plan has not been submitted by the deadline, the Council of the International Athletics Federation will have to reconsider setting up a Russian Athletics Federation,” Coe said.

To help the Russian Athletics Federation, the International Athletics Federation has appointed a doctor Margarita Pahnotskayan, A former deputy director of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, as another expert to help the Russians.

Source: AFP.