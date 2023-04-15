Athletics | Riikka Pakarinen was elected chairman of SUL without opposing candidates

According to Pakarinen, it is not yet time for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the competition fields.

Finland Today in Helsinki, the federal council of the Sports Association (SUL) elected Riikka Pakarinen as the president of the association without opposing candidates. Pakarinen has acted as acting as chairman already since last December, i.e. after Sami Itani had stepped down as chairman.

“At the moment, the state’s money for exercise and sports is scattered widely and ineffectively. The distribution of money should be clearly focused on a few priority areas, as elsewhere in the Nordic countries,” Pakarinen said, according to SUL’s website.

“I would like to see that state funding for physical activity and sports would focus on, for example, two priorities: clubs and the development of club activities, and supporting young people who are close to the top”

Pakarinen according to the Russian and Belarusian athletes, it is not yet time to return to the competition fields.

“The Finnish Sports Association’s position has been crystal clear all along. Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned from international competitions until Russia’s brutal war of aggression in Ukraine is over,” Pakarinen said.

“It’s about state-funded elite sports. Athletes, whether under their country’s flag or not, would provide a propaganda stage in international competitions to Vladimir Putin. This is against the values ​​of sport. The International Olympic Committee must be unequivocally strict at this point, or its credibility is gone.”

Buttock said that as chairman he would emphasize the association’s finances, the development of club activities, top sports success, the opening of cooperation with major sports such as football and ice hockey, and the initiation of strategic work in athletics.

Pakarinen is the first woman to chair SUL. He has been a member of SUL’s board of directors for four years, three of which he has been vice-chairman.

Pakarinen is CEO of the Finnish startup community, vice-chairman of the Center Party and city councilor of Espoo. Pakarinen was a candidate for parliament in this spring’s elections, but was not elected.

“I am not applying for a continuation as vice-chairman of the center. Instead, the work at the Espoo city council will continue,” Pakarinen announced.