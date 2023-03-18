Athletics | Riikka Pakarinen is applying for a continuation as president of the Finnish Sports Association

Pakarinen has been acting chairman since last autumn, after Sami Itan first went on sick leave and then left the position.

Finland Acting President of the Sports Confederation (SUL) has served as chairman since last fall Riikka Pakarinen is applying for a continuation of his position. Pakarinen told about it in a press release on Saturday.

Pakarinen, 41, has performed the chairman’s duties since Sami Itani first went on sick leave and retired from his position in December. Before becoming chairman, Pakarinen was SUL’s vice-chairman from 2019.

“In addition to elite sports, I will invest in clubs. If I’m still elected chairman, I’ll start by visiting each district. I will have a conversation with the people who do this work at the grassroots level and make future reetas, tops, kristinas, lass and wilmas possible,” says Pakarinen in his press release.

By education, Pakarinen has a master’s degree in social sciences and economics. He works as the CEO of the Finnish startup community and is the vice-chairman of the center.

The chairman of SUL will be elected on April 15.