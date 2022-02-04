Athletics Reetta Hurske won the victory in Berlin, Nooralotta Neziri ranked third

The quick fencing competition in Berlin was on the Finnish show.

Reetta Hurske helped win the women’s 60-meter hurdles in the international competitions in Berlin. The Finnish pace was great, because Nooralotta Neziri was third.

Hurske won in the first round with a time of 8.02, and was 7.99 in the final eight seconds. Dutch Zoe Sedney was second at 8.05 and Neziri was third at 8.08. Neziri also ran in the first round at the same time, and the time is best for him in the winter.

Hurske ran a record 7.96 a week ago at his season opener in Karlsruhe.

“There were good runs, but nothing miraculous. There was a better feeling in Karlsruhe a week ago. This was such a basic day, ”Hurske compared his Berlin run to Karlsruhe in a press release.

“Now the run is going pretty well, the going was balanced and the final run was working. Yes, it has been practiced. It is a matter of being able to take the steps to a very good finish. ”

Hurske will next continue to Lodz, Poland, where the race will take place in a week.

“Now the intention is to train a little harder before the race in Lodz, because after that the race tube will start, where there is not much time to practice,” Hurske said.

Men In the 60-meter hurdles Elmo Lakka clocked 7.87 with no finals. A time of 7.74 was required for the final competition.

“There were bad steps at the start and almost immediately after that I knocked my hand on the guy on the next track. That run was then in it, ”Lakka stated in the press release.