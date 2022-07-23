Athletics | Reetta Hurske runs in the preliminaries of the quick hurdles – HS follows the World Championships in Athletics

Hurske has the fifth best time of his class.

PIka beeper Reetta Hurske will compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA, on Saturday evening. HS will follow the evening’s competition events in the tracking found below this article.

Hurske runs in the sixth and last heat. The preliminary heats start at 21:20 and the Hurskee heat is run according to the schedule at 21:55. Hurske’s best result of the season is 12.88, which is the fifth best in a group of seven runners.

The best two from each heat and an additional six runners based on times go on.

After Hurske, the next Finnish performances will have to wait well into the night. The men’s javelin final, which starts at 4:35 am, will be participating Oliver Helander and Lassi Etelätalo.

