Athletics | Reetta Hurske revealed her squat results – she always leaves one classic movement in the gym undone

Coach Marjukka Suihko revealed an interesting detail about the SE woman of Tampere’s Pyrinnö speed fences Reetta from Hurskee In Turku on Monday. Suihko was asked about revelations about Hurskee’s punt results in connection with Paavo Nurme’s games.

The coach shared the results freely, but said that Hurske refuses some movements.

“An athlete does not agree to bench press and chin-up.”

Sanoma went straight to ask Hurskee himself about it.

“I don’t do chin-ups. I do bench press if it’s in the program. However, my trainer has said that when I lift 55 kilos, I can stop. I have raised it, so…” Hurske said with a laugh.

“However, I may not be able to lift 55 kilos anymore.”

So is the bench kiosk closed?

“Not necessarily for good. However, I don’t do chin-ups.”

Don’t like the chin tuck?

“I’ve never liked it. I haven’t seen any greater benefit from it if I can pull two jaws.”

A shower also revealed an interesting development process for the Uumeni of Tampere’s punting hall. Hurske currently does back squat sets with 140 kilos. Just a year or two ago, he lifted less than a hundred kilos.

No wonder Hurske stopped the clocks to the Finnish record 12.70 in Jyväskylä last week.

“Back squats have started to be done systematically. I squat four times a week. It’s a miracle if the result doesn’t start to improve,” says Hurske.

“140 kilos is twice my body weight. Or is it a bit more, hahah. You can decide then!”

Suihko also said that Hurske does three sets of one leg squats with around 80 kilos and step squats with 60 kilos. A fast five-jump at the speed of two steps takes the runner 16 meters, and a fast ten-jump at the same speed is about 32 meters.

The breaststroke is not done due to Hurskee’s previous back problems.

“Nothing is impossible,” Suihko said of Hurskee’s punt training.

The duo, who have worked together for years, don’t even try to achieve maximum performance in the gym.