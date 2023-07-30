Athletics | Reetta Hurske ran for a long time, but found something shaky in the Yle interview

Reetta Hurske was happy as Finnish champion.

Kalevan in the 100-meter hurdles of the Games, we saw a top-level battle for the Finnish championship.

Less unexpectedly, Finland’s number one harpist took to the highest podium Reetta Hurskebut the competition was far from clear.

Pious and Lotta Harala ran side by side all the way to the last fence, but Hurskee’s final crunch was the difference between the two on a humid Saturday night in Lahti. Hurske’s winning time was a convincing 12.85, Harala’s 12.94.

Even Hurske had to grimace in the final.

The recent Finnish champion was satisfied that the competition turned out to be a tough one.

“It’s to everyone’s advantage that there is competition in the home country as well. You don’t always have to go abroad. It was probably a hard fought battle. The top two ran less than 13. Great job,” Hurske commented on Yle.

Self-confident Hurske said he was confident before the race. According to Hurskee’s own words, neither race – the heat and the final – was perfect, but there was something to shake.

“I felt really good at the net and in the first set I had a good start with a smooth surface, but I crashed at the first fence. Now the final race had a stickier start, but in the end we just passed.”

of Budapest The World Cup looms about three weeks away. Hurske continues towards the value competitions with a calm mind.

“Madrid and today made me believe. There is still time to train before the World Cup. We’re happy to continue,” Hurske stated succinctly.

Hurske had reason to vent.

But what has been seen is not enough. When Yle’s reporter asked Hurskee about his goal for the World Championships in Budapest, the answer was guaranteed quality.

“Yes, you have to go harder than that. Let that be my goal,” the star smiled.

The Finnish championship was Hurskee’s fourth in this career.

Ran for bronze Nooralotta Neziri at 13.19. The fourth runner also ran the same time Saara Keskitalobut the difference between the two must have been hundredths smaller, which is why it doesn’t appear in the statistics.