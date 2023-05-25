Athletics | Reetta Hurske ran a top time – “Surprisingly good”

Hurske competed in the 100-meter hurdles in Italy.

From Tampere Reetta Hurske ran a top result of 12.80 in the 100m hurdles in Savona, Italy. Hurske’s record is 12.78. Wednesday’s result was the second best of his career.

During the run there was a tailwind of 2 meters per second. Hurske won the competition with a competition record. Runner up Mette Graversgaard ran a Danish record of 12.83 and offered a tough resistance to the Finn.

“Surprisingly good time, even though the run was a bit wobbly. I’m also satisfied with the fact that it was a good time right away, even though there was only one run,” Hurske commented to the Finnish Sports Federation in the bulletin.

According to Hurske, the body still felt the strain brought by the training, which will probably still be a problem in the next games.

“Now we have trained so that we can run well in June. Then the time for the games is tight, and there is no time to train much. I was in a good mood during the run, even though my legs were a little tired,” Hurske told Suli’s website.

Italian the competition was the second of Hurskee’s outdoor track season. The European indoor track champion was already sensitive at the opening of the Diamond League season in Qatar at the beginning of May, but at that time a small bump in the fence took away the chance for an absolute top time. Compared to that, Doha’s 12.92 was a tough quote.

“After Doha, I took a break from all the hard training for a week and went to check the other calf, that there was nothing broken, but it was just from the overworked training after the camp. Since then I have been training well. The calf is still a bit nerve-wracking, but there is no pain,” said Hurske.

He revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that there will be new opportunities in the Diamond League. The sprinter will run in Lausanne on June 30 and in Stockholm on July 2.

Hurske, who is fiercely chasing the Finnish record, will win at home at least in the GP race in Jyväskylä, in the Paavo Nurme races and in Kuortane in June.

The SE of the 100m hurdles is still there Annimari Kortene 12.72 from summer 2019, which is also Hurske’s record. It would seem that after a couple of sluggish seasons in Finland, we can once again enjoy the hot speed fence summer. Korte, 35, who suffered from injuries, opened his season strongly in Jyväskylä on Thursday by running 12.88.

In the same race in Harju, another fencing star who suffered from injuries was also seen, Nooralotta Neziri, who stopped the clocks at 13:04. When Lotta Haralak too is returning to the track in full force, the setting couldn’t be more delicious.

The main goal of the athletics season is, of course, the World Championships in Budapest.