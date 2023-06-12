Athletics | Reetta Hurske is ready to run the top time on Tuesday – after the SE, she dared to make an extraordinary decision for herself

On Wednesday, Reetta Hurske, who ran the 100-meter hurdles Finnish record, will compete against tough names in the Paavo Nurme Games in Turku on Tuesday. Tampere is in the middle of the competition.

During the reign repeatedly improved the Finnish record of 60-meter fences Reetta Hurske, 28, took the 100m hurdles SE for the first time in his career last Wednesday. Hurske clocked 12.70 at the start of the Jyväskylä GP in his third start of the season.

In less than a week, Hurske has had time to see his performance several times on video.

“Perhaps it wasn’t a great performance, but it was quite good,” said Hurske, who demands a lot from himself, at the Paavo Nurmi Games press conference in Turku on Monday.

Achieving a long-sought goal, such as the Finnish record, can mess up an athlete’s body not only mentally but also physically. Hurske says that the physical side has tested him more than the mental side.

Two starts were raced in Jyväskylä in rather rough weather, so the SE woman knew that it would take a lot of time to recover.

“It takes a surprisingly long time, and in a way I’m also satisfied that I dared to rest as much as it required. Maybe in previous years it might have felt like it was necessary to train in between now, even if it didn’t make any sense.”

As a result of a long career with Pyrinnö’s star swimmer and his coach Marjukka in the shower there is the courage to change the plans made in advance even if the need requires. Experience has taught me how important rest and recovery are.

Before Tuesday’s competition, Hurske has done a few exercises. In addition to resting, he has tried to promote recovery with exercise and massage.

The body has given signals that it is possible to run hard on Tuesday.

Do you physically feel like you can break the Finnish record again in Turku?

“I don’t want to say that it can’t be done, but we’ll see.”

Paavo Nurmi’s competitions See also The electric models of BMW M are on their way High-quality coverage in quick fences The aspiration Among the sprinters competing in Turku, Reetta Hurskee has the season’s best time in the 100-meter hurdles, Last week SE 12.70. Polish Pia Skrzyszowska opens her season on Tuesday. His record of 12.51 is from last year. Finland the cream is there when Hursk is challenged by Lotta Harala of Pyrinnö (PB 13.03), Annimari Korte of HIFK (PB 12.72) and Nooralotta Neziri of Jyväskylä Athletics (PB 12.81) About foreigners In addition to Skrzyszowska, a hard ride can be expected at least from Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji (PB 12.70), France’s Laeticia Bapte (PB 12.78) and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin (PB 12.79).

In May Hurske started in two speed hurdle races. Now he is in the middle of the race fog, because after Turku, there have been four starts in less than a week. On Saturday, one more race awaits in Kuortane, so in total there will be six departures in a week and a half.

It was a pure coincidence that the race group hit the start of the season.

“Finland has a lot of competitions available for this week. The race in Jyväskylä suited my competitive rhythm very well. Otherwise, there would have been a really long break from the Italian race before this race. It worked well for the last week.”

On Tuesday, Hurske expects consistent and technically good runs from himself. He wants to fight for victory in the evening sun of Turku. It will require a lot of success, because all the top swimmers in Finland are on the line, as well as several hard runners from abroad, who on the best day will be able to climb the fast fences to 12.50 and 12.70 intermediate distances.

The preliminaries of the 100-meter hurdles at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday from 7:50 p.m. Final at 20:54. Yle TV2 shows the competitions.