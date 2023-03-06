Athletics | Reetta Hurske grabbed a nice sum for the EC gold

Hurske’s sensational run also brings butter to the bread.

A fencer Reetta Hurskeen a nice bonus from Sunday’s EC gold will be added to the account.

The Finnish Sports Confederation (Sul) pays Hurskee a success bonus of 10,000 euros, of which 2,500 euros goes to the coach Marjukka Suihko. The same bonuses also clicked for Wilma Murro and her coach, who won the EC gold in the pole vault on Saturday Jarno Koivunen.

Hurske, 27, crushed his opponents in the 60-meter hurdles in the EC indoor finals in Istanbul. The runner, who is in a great mood, clocked a time of 7.79, with which he surpassed his Finnish record.

The medal is Finland’s first in women’s high-speed fences at the adult competition level.