Athletics | Reetta Hurske from the European championship in the evening, a convincing number one in the semi-finals

Hurske will be the favorite for the 60-meter hurdles final, which will be run tonight at 7:55 p.m. Korte and Lakka dropped out of the continuation.

Reetta Hurske went on convincingly to the 60m hurdles final at the European Athletics Halls in Istanbul.

Hurske won his semi-final on Sunday morning with a good time of 7.85 seconds. Hurske was the fastest in the semi-finals.

“A sharper leg than yesterday. I had to seriously run today. I knew it was going to be tough. The goal is to win two races today, this was the first. Let’s enjoy when we get here,” Hurske told Yle.

In the preliminaries on Saturday, Hurske ran 7.93. In February, he ran a Finnish record of 7.79 in Madrid.

Holland’s Nadine Visser won the first semi-final with a time of 7.93. of Denmark Mette Graversgaard ran a national record of 7.94.

The second Finnish runner in the semi-finals Annimari Korte was Fifth in Visser’s heat with a time of 8.13. Korte was satisfied that he could compete for the first time in his career in the EC halls.

The fence finals will be run today at 19:55 Finnish time.

In addition to Hurske and Visser, the third medal favorite is France Laeticia Bapté, who ran 7.91 in the semifinals. Visser won the European Championship two years ago.

The biggest surprise of the semi-finals was that the other Frenchman Cyréna Samba-Mayela was eliminated from the finals. He won the indoor world championship last year with a time of 7.78.

If Hurske succeeds in the evening, she becomes the first Finnish woman to be the European hall master of 60-meter hurdles.

Arto Bryggare won the men’s hurdles gold in 1987 in Liévin and 1981 in Grenoble, where 50-meter hurdles were still run.

Elmo Lakka couldn’t find his rhythm in the semi-finals of the men’s 60m hurdles. Lakka was seventh in his heat with a time of 7.83.

On Saturday, in the heats, Lakka ran 7.75.

“I bet you have to break 7.70 for the final and even beat your season’s best,” Lakka said after his heat run.

On Sunday, Wilma Murto got the EC pole vault gold, which she won on Saturday with a result of 480 cents. It is a Finnish record for indoor jumping, although officially in pole vaulting outdoor and indoor results are not counted separately.

Last summer, Murto won the outdoor European championship at a SE height of 485.

