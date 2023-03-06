Athletics | Reetta Hurske decided to become Europe’s hall master by far: “It feels really good”

The EC halls ended Reetta Hurske’s excellent indoor track season. Hurske is the sixth Finnish female medalist of all time in the EC halls.

Retta Pious beautified Finland’s medal statistics in the EC athletics halls on Sunday evening.

Hurske became European champion with a time of 7.79, beating the Finnish record. This is how Finland got two championships/medals in Istanbul. Wilma Murto took first place in the pole vault on Saturday.

Two years ago in Poland, the Finns got three medals, but no gold.

Hurske already flashed his speed in the semifinals run on Sunday morning, where he was the fastest with a time of 7.85. On Saturday, in the preliminaries, he ran 7.93.

“The morning semifinal was difficult for many. My goal was to win two races today. The semi-final strengthened self-confidence. After the semi-final, I started to get a lot more nervous, but now I feel really good,” said Hurske.

The fence number one of the previous two European Championships in Holland Nadine Visser ran for silver with a time of 7.84. Swiss Ditaji Kambundji was third, 7.91.

The biggest surprise of the semi-finals was that the Frenchman Cyréna Samba-Mayela was eliminated from the finals. He won the indoor world championship last year with a time of 7.78.

Reetta Hurskee’s golden light.

to the EC party The finished hall term was a success for Hurskee. In February, he ran a Finnish record of 7.79 in Madrid.

This winter he ran eleven times under 7.90 seconds. He improved the Finnish record five times.

Hurske was fourth at the European Championships in 2019. At the same time, he was behind Germany by 8.06 by Cindy Roleder after fourth. Thousandths decided the fate of the bronze medal.

In the Istanbul final, Hurske didn’t have to stare at thousandths.

“I myself had tough goals in the EC halls. In the final, we’ll open the organ and see what it’s good for,” Hurske said before the final.

“Now I feel really good. I wanted so much to win. It was a star moment when I knew there was a chance to win. I started aggressively, I didn’t let the others lead. Finishing stroke and that was it,” the Tampere resident told Yle after the race was over.

An important reason for the good reign was that Hurske was able to train while healthy.

From Tampere is a hard-working competitor. The winter included 17 hurdle races and two 60-meter smooth indoor races.

Hurske’s coach Marjukka Suihko is sure that Hurke’s good mood will also continue on the outdoor track, where the main target is set for the World Championships in Budapest in August.

“Reeta’s speed does not stop after 60 meters”, Suihko has said.

In the hall, Hurskee’s advantage is his excellent start.

Previous the Finnish hurdler was the European hall champion Arto Bryggare, who won the 60-meter hurdles in 1987 in Liévin and 1981 in Grenoble, where the distance was 50 meters. In total, Bryggar has five EC medals from indoor tracks.

Hurske is the sixth Finnish female indoor medalist of all time at the European Championships. In 1989 in The Hague Sister Hanhijoki was bronze in the 60m and Ringa Ropo with bronze in length.

Two years ago Ropo’s daughter Ella Junnila was bronze in the high jump and Lotta Kemppinen ran silver in the 60m.

In total, the Finns now have 35 medals from the European Championships since their inception in 1966: 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze.

QUARRIES another Finnish runner Annimari Korte was fifth in his heat with a time of 8.13. The difference in fourth place and the final place was 0.11 seconds.

Korte was satisfied that he could compete for the first time in his career in the EC halls. His reign could accommodate all kinds of problems, but his own record of 8.03 and the EC semi-final place left a good taste in his mouth.

“I’ve been ready to end the indoor season a little after each race, but it was worth it to go to the European Championships. It’s hard to get to the Games, and it was even harder to get to the semifinals here. Now I was fifth in the heat, when the top four went to the finals,” said Korte.

Elmo Lacquer couldn’t find his rhythm in the semi-finals of the men’s 60m hurdles. Lakka was seventh in his heat with a time of 7.83. In the heats on Saturday he ran 7.75.

“I got stuck at the start and pushed a little too hard. The run then hit the fences. I just didn’t have the nerve to run,” said Lakka, who ran 7.67 two weeks ago in the SM halls.