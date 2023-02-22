Athletics | Reetta Hurske broke the Finnish record of 7.79 in Madrid

Lotta Harala and Elmo Lakka did not make it to the finals in the 60-meter hurdles. Laka’s next place was decided by lot, when the thousandths were even.

Reetta Hurske continues his dominant season in the 60-meter hurdles.

Late on Wednesday, the native of Tampere won the 60-meter hurdles at the international indoor games in Madrid with the second best time in the world this season, 7.79 seconds. The first time was shown as 7.77.

Hurske clocked under 7.80 seconds for the first time and broke the Finnish record he ran this winter by two hundredths of a second.

He previously ran 7.81 in Poland on February 8. In total, Hurske has run under 7.90 seconds eleven times this winter. Before the start of the Halli period, the SE of the trip was 7.91 Nooralotta Nezirin on behalf of.

Already in the preliminaries in Madrid, Hurske clocked the second best time of his career, 7.82. In the final, Hurske had a brilliant start and left France Cyrena Samba-Mayelan (7.84) and the Netherlands by Nadine Visser (7.86) clearly behind.

Visser is the reigning European champion of the trip from the hall two years ago. He also won the European indoor championship in winter 2019.

Hurske will go to the EC halls at the beginning of March as the favorite to win. On Sunday, Hurske won his first indoor championship in Finland with the third best time of his career, 7.83.

“At these times, I will definitely be in the finals at the European Championships. It’s strange if the training doesn’t work”, said Hurske, who has been able to train for a long time while healthy.

Finland’s second fence woman Lotta Harala eliminated Madrid from the final. He was fifth in his heat with a time of 8.14. Harala has run 8.00 this season.

In the SM halls, Harala received a red wrecking card due to a false start. Harala thinks the verdict was wrong.

Elmo Lakka was the first to fall from the men’s 60m hurdles final. Lakka got the same time of 7.73 as Portugal who ran in the second round Abdel-Kader Larrinaga.

Since even the thousandths were equal, the last place in the final was decided by a draw in favor of Larrinaga.

On Sunday, Lakka won the SM gold with a season’s best 7.67.