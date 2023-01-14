Athletics | Reetta Hurske broke the Finnish record: “I knew I was in good shape”

Hurske clocked 7.90 60 meters in Tampere on Saturday.

A fencer Reetta Hurske opened his competitive season in the best possible way when he ran a new Finnish record in the 60-meter hurdles in Tampere on Saturday.

Hurske’s time of 7.90 was less than one hundredth Nooralotta Nezirin the previous record held in the name. Hurske improved his own record by three hundredths.

“Good start and I got into a good rhythm. It stuck in my mind the most,” Hurske recounted his SE run to the Finnish Sports Association in the interview.

Hurske won the 60-meter hurdles at the Hippohalli competition in Tampere twice with top times of 7.95 and 7.90.

“Both were good runs, although there was still a bit of fetching at the starting end in the first run,” said Hurske.

“I knew based on the training that I was in good shape. However, these were the two starts that were only run in the middle of the training season. The actual start of the hall season is at the end of January in Düsseldorf,” Hurske stated.

Pious club mate Lotta Harala Tampere’s Pyrinnö also ran his own record when the clock stopped at 8:12. Harala’s previous record was 8.17.

Harala, who has recovered from a tibia stress fracture, says that he has been training normally since October and knew how to expect good results.

“The biggest feeling is that I haven’t been able to show my condition yet. On the other hand, I am grateful that I am in a situation where I can be dissatisfied with those results,” Harala stated.