Athletics | Reetta Hurske arrived in Finland as a celebrated hero: “A washing machine is waiting at home”

The European champion said that he misses rest after the competition trip.

Tired but a happy hurdler Reetta Hurske returned as a celebrated hero to Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Monday evening from Istanbul. A day earlier, he had won the historic 60-meter hurdles EC indoor gold. The medal was Finland’s first women’s speed fence medal at the adult level.

Hurskeen, 27, sharing TV interviews, her coach Marjukka Suihko whispered to Sanoma how Sunday’s championship celebration had gone.

“For me, the evening went quite calmly. I left on time, but the young athletes still stayed to celebrate. In that case, we were at the hotel, but we didn’t leave for the night,” Suihko said.

Hurske soon admitted the story to be true.

“The mood was tired, because it was a long day when I woke up really early for the morning semi-final. We ate with the team and talked. In the end, it was quite late,” Hurske said, but bluntly stated:

“For once, we’ll be European champions!”

Hurske didn’t enjoy the classic victory champagne, but it was still mouth-watering.

“I drank one glass of wine. Let’s agree that it was the best glass of wine in my life.”

When Tampere’s Pyrinnö athlete gets to go home to Pirkanmaa, the party has been celebrated. Race clothes need washing.

“There is a washing machine waiting at home. I hope my own bed is still in place. I would like to rest,” Hurske said.

Instead, Hurskee’s boyfriend, a national team basketball player, is not waiting at home Topias Palmi. Palmi, 28, plays professionally in Romania.

“It would be nice if the other one was at home too. But we still have time,” Hurske said about his long-distance partner.

Palmi lived with her partner’s championship run emotionally on social media, where she cultivated, for example, crying emoticons. Hurske revealed that the boyfriend’s bench sports experience from the golden final went wrong at a crucial moment.

“Some local Wolt driver had come to interfere at just the right moment,” said Hurske.

Hurske was only able to call his partner long after the race, when the runner was on his way to the national team’s bus.

“That was it… He had been nervous too, because he knew I was nervous.”

Spouse in addition, Hurske has received feedback from her competing sisters. Finland was also represented in Istanbul by pika-aiturs Annimari Korte and Lotta Harala.

“They really lived with me after the run. I received good feedback throughout the administration period.”

A few years ago, Hurske was “the third guy” in Finnish speed fences. The biggest headlines won Nooralotta Neziri and SE woman Korte. Now Hurske rose from the shadows to become the number one, historical champion. How does it feel?

“Good. That’s the goal here,” says Hurske bluntly.

For the pious won already 7,500 euros of the Finnish Sports Federation’s success bonus for the championship. The salary bag can accumulate even more.

“I know there are probably some additional bonuses coming. We’ll see if it comes,” says Hurske.

Up until now, the runner has taken care of the manager’s affairs himself. After the EC giant pot, Hurskee’s interest grows exponentially and according to Sanoma’s information, the athlete’s camp is considering whether a person would come to the Manager’s side who would allow the runner to focus on sports in peace.

“I hope I’m not in trouble with contacts,” says Hurske.

Is this the next SE woman of fast fences? Reetta Hurskee’s manager Tero Heiska believes so.

The arrangements for his foreign competitions are handled by the manager Tero Heiskawho is known as a man Wilma Murron and before Tero Pitkämäki double cloth.

Experienced Heiska assesses how Hurskee’s career will continue now. A lot depends on how the 100-meter hurdles starts going in early summer.

“You still can’t get into the Diamond League with the hall championship alone. There is a crooked pile of ice-hard Yankees, from which the athletes are brutally selected,” says Heiska.

He is sure of one thing.

“If Reetta goes into the outdoor track season intact, the Finnish record will change hands immediately,” Heiska downloads.

Kortte’s Finnish record in the 100-meter hurdles is 12.72 from 2019. Hurskee’s record is 12.78 from the same summer.