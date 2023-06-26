Athletics | Record holder Zharnel Hughes dreams of a career as a pilot, which is why he got a nickname from Usain Bolt

Zharnel Hughes, who broke the 100-meter British record, was born in the British overseas territory of Anguilla, but he is training in Jamaica with, for example, Usain Bolt.

On Saturday morning a sprinter Zharnel Hughes, 27, the figure 9.83 woke up in his mind. He wrote the numbers down and added next to them in English the words “have faith”, loosely translated as “believe in yourself”.

Later that day, Hughes broke the 30-year-old British 100m record in New York. The clock stopped at 9:83.

“When I saw the exact same time on the board, it was unreal,” Hughes described his thoughts after the run.

The previous record was Linford Christie 9.87 from the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart.

Hughes was born in July 1995 in Anguilla’s capital, The Valley. Anguilla is a British overseas territory in the Caribbean Sea. Its only inhabited island has only about 15,000 inhabitants.

Hughes also has Jamaican blood, as his mother is Jamaican. The sprinter trains in Jamaica, where he is coached by a Jamaican Glen Mills.

This has previously also coached the fastest man in the world Usain Boltand Hughes used to train with Bolt.

The British media have about Hughes the next Bolt.

So far, he has achieved two individual European championships and two European relay gold medals in his career. He has a total of five EC medals.

From the World Championships, Hughes has silver and bronze medals in the relay.

Success can be explained at least partly by genes. There are many athletes in the Hughes family, but there is one significant difference between them and the British star.

“Most of them quit. I decided not to choose that path,” Hughes told the Jamaican newspaper For the Jamaica Observer in the year 2014.

New With the British record, Hughes is on course to claim the next Usain Bolt title. Sometimes, however, when a star’s sports career ends, he has another profession ready.

Hughes has completed his private pilot’s license, and he has said that he wants to be a pilot after his sports career. Bolt once gave Hughes the nickname Captain.

“I like to run hard and fly even harder,” Hughes said In an interview with the BBC in 2019.

“One day I want to be an Olympic champion and a commercial airline pilot.”

Hughes says that he is more stressed about competing than flying.

“In athletics, there’s so much focus on execution and executing the plan, and then there’s the audience. Everything is under my control in the cockpit. Even in bad weather, I fly above, look at the landscape and feel like a bird. It’s great to feel free.”