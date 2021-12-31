Athletics Record fireworks in Barcelona: Berihu Aregawi and Ejgayehu Taye run new ME times by five kilometers

The Cursa dels Nassos culminated in two world records.

Year of athletics ended with a record fireworks display in Barcelona when Berihu Aregawi and Ejgayehu Taye new ME times ran in the five-kilometer road run.

Aregawi, 20, ran for a new men’s world record in 12.49. He undercut the Ugandan Joshua Cheptegein by two seconds of the old ME time.

Taye, 21, ran 14.19. His record is the so-called mixed race record, as both men and women started at the same time.

The former mixed race ME was Kenyan Caroline Chepkoech Kipkiruin 14.48. The world record for a purely women’s race is Dutch Sifan Hassanin 14.44.

About new world records said International Athletics Federation.