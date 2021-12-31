Saturday, January 1, 2022
Athletics Record fireworks in Barcelona: Berihu Aregawi and Ejgayehu Taye run new ME times by five kilometers

by admin
December 31, 2021
in World
The Cursa dels Nassos culminated in two world records.

Year of athletics ended with a record fireworks display in Barcelona when Berihu Aregawi and Ejgayehu Taye new ME times ran in the five-kilometer road run.

Aregawi, 20, ran for a new men’s world record in 12.49. He undercut the Ugandan Joshua Cheptegein by two seconds of the old ME time.

Taye, 21, ran 14.19. His record is the so-called mixed race record, as both men and women started at the same time.

The former mixed race ME was Kenyan Caroline Chepkoech Kipkiruin 14.48. The world record for a purely women’s race is Dutch Sifan Hassanin 14.44.

About new world records said International Athletics Federation.

