Athletics | Rasmus Vehmaa once again broke the youth Finnish record in the 110-meter hurdles

Rasmus Vehmaa improved the Finnish record for 110-meter straight youth on Saturday in Oslo for the third time this summer.

22.7. 15:46

Rasmus Vehmaa improved the Finnish youth record in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.30 on Saturday in Oslo.

18-year-old Vehmaa has already improved SE readings three times this season. He ran a record time of 13.43 in Lappeenranta at the beginning of June, and 13.39 on Wednesday in the Lappeenranta gp races.

At Bislett in Oslo, the race was held in rainy weather and a temperature of only 16 degrees, but the conditions did not stop Vehmaat.

“It was a great start. The difference to the previous record came in the start and initial acceleration. The hip stayed up the entire run,” Vehmaa said in the Sports Association’s press release.

“The weather didn’t hurt. We exercised indoors and I didn’t come to Bislett until 10-15 minutes before the start.”

Wednesday’s in the record run, Vehmaa was upset by the sticky start of the run. Tips to improve it were found commendably quickly. In his opinion, there was also room for improvement in Saturday’s run.

“It would have been possible to lose a few hundredths of the time, but let’s save those hundredths for Jerusalem,” Vehmaa continued.

The competition will take place in Israel from the 7th to the 10th. August European Under-20 Championships. Vehmaa will go to the Games as a strong candidate for a medal, because only the Austrian is ahead of her in the age group world statistics Enzo Michael Diessl.