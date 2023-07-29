Athletics | Rain hits the Kaleva Games in Lahti, the women’s pole vault was postponed – HS follows the events

On Saturday, the Finnish champions of 11 sports will be decided.
Athletics The Kaleva competitions continue in Lahti on Saturday. Finnish championships will be fought for in 11 different sports during the evening.
HS will follow the evening’s events in the tracking found below this article.
The stars of Lahti’s Saturday evening are, for example, the pole vaulter Wilma Murto and a quick beeper Reetta Hurske. Murto, who is involved in the final competition starting at 18:10. Hurske starts his day at 19:20 in the heat of the quick fences. The final race is run as the last event at 20:35.
Also Top Raitanen see you in Lahti on Saturday. Raitanen’s 3,000-meter steeplechase will be run at 7:55 p.m.
The schedule of the evening’s finals
17:45 N 3000m ej, final race
17:45 N height, final race
18:10 N seivas, final race
18:20 M 400m, final race
18:30 N 400m, final race
18:45 N 7-match final event, 800m
19:05 M moukari, final race
19:20 N 3-jump, final competition
19:55 M 3000m ej, final race
20:20 M 110 m aj, final race
20:35 N 100m aj, final race
#Athletics #Rain #hits #Kaleva #Games #Lahti #womens #pole #vault #postponed #events
Leave a Reply