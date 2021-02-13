Athletics Races for new decades: Sara Kuivisto broke 21 and Santtu Heikkinen a 37-year-old record

Sara Kuivisto ran 800 meters to victory in Helsinki today and improved the previous record by nine hundredths of a second.

Own the record improved for the fourth time this season when Sara Kuivisto broke the 21-year-old Finnish record. Kuivisto won the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2.03.29 at the Helsinki Sports Mill. The previous SE of the hall tracks was 2.03.38 run by Tytti Åberg in 2000.

Helsinki Race-Veikko Kira Kruuti pulled the run to 400 meters, which was reached in 61.78. After that, Kuivisto only spent his expenses with the help of a hare.

“When you run races like this alone, it lacks relaxation. Running becomes drilling. Of course, it helped when I saw a hare of light, ”Kuivisto described in the Finnish Sports Association’s press release for the last two laps of 200 meters.

Kuivisto’s season continues on Sunday in Pajulahti Hall in the 600-meter SE test.

“This is now to practice for the March European Championships. You have to be able to run several starts in a row if you plan to succeed, ”Kuivisto said.

Two a week ago, Kuivisto ran 1,500 meters second in Finland’s all-time government statistics on November 4, 92 and won 400 meters in Jyväskylä last weekend with a hall record of 55.94. Now, in Helsinki, the 800-meter record of 2.03.48 broken earlier this season was broken.

“The run looked good. It now came to a great end. The last one was difficult at 600 meters, now the last round of 200 meters came in less than 31 seconds, ”Kuivisto’s coach Ari Suhonen said.

Men 800 meters won the Lempäälä Race Santtu Heikkinen Finland’s record for 19-year-old hall tracks is 1.51.54. Niklas Rehula’s ancient SE run in 1984 was 0.34 seconds lower.

Ville Lampinen led the run all the way to the lime lines, but Heikkilä, who found a violent gear, threw himself past. Lampinen was second with 1.51.62

“The goal was to run the first half so that I try to keep the difference the same or catch it with the second 400-meter Lampinen and the second 400-meter,” Heikkilä said of his tactics.

Heikkinen has already won seven Finnish championships in different age groups of young people. Last summer, for the first time, he also represented Finland in the men’s national match against Sweden when he was only 18 years old.