Athletics Protest for human rights for the very best hammer thrower in the US turned costly: Olympic Committee punished, sponsors disappeared

Earlier than soccer matches kneeling for human rights are already acquainted. The gamers additionally knelt throughout the Finnish nationwide soccer staff’s League of Nations match, and for instance Glen Chamber raised his hand up.

In athletics, comparable statements within the spirit of the Black Lives Matter haven’t develop into widespread. That isn’t shocking, as protests may end up in critical monetary losses.

That is what occurred to the very best feminine hammer thrower in the US Gwen Berrylle, who final yr raised his fist within the air on the rostrum on the Pan American Video games. Berry received the competitors.

Berry says In the New York Times in a video launched that he was punished by the U.S. Olympic Committee for protesting. Along with the reprimand, Berry shouldn’t be allowed to reveal for 12 months or there could also be a menace similar to a ban.

The larger consequence of the reprimand was that Berry misplaced all his sponsorship contracts. Berry estimates that that is about $ 50,000.

Why the Olympic Committee doesn’t approve of protests in different sports activities? That is Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) Regulation No. 50, which states that athletes might not reveal for political, non secular or racial causes in competitions linked to the Olympic Video games.

“The rationale behind the rule is that everybody ought to agree and concentrate on the game. There is not one. All Olympic athletes combat for one thing and imagine in one thing, ”Berry says.

“We are able to protest outdoors the Olympic Village, however who would see it? Nobody. The entire world sees once we protest with the rostrum. ”

Berry continues to be going to battle for a spot on the U.S. Olympic staff for subsequent yr’s Olympics in Tokyo.

“However I would like to have the ability to elevate my fist and say my opinion with out punishment. It’s time for them to do away with rule quantity 50. ”

Berry’s finest outcome within the hammer is 77.78. It’s a U.S. file and the world’s fifth-ever finest outcome.