Athletics | Promising opening of the season from Lipsane on home ground – HS follows the Lappeenranta gp moment by moment

Finland’s top names in several sports will be seen in the fourth athletics gp competition of the summer. HS follows moment by moment how things are going in Lappeenranta.

Lappeenranta In the gp race, Finns’ performances in sandbox sports and high speed fences are especially interesting.

The competition started with the men’s triple jump, where Simo Lipsanen opened his competition season promisingly. Finnish record holder Lipsanen’s season opening was delayed due to a leg problem.

“At the beginning of June, I was able to get back to sports training, and now the situation is good,” Lipsanen told the Finnish Sports Federation in the bulletin.

Participant in the women’s triple jump competition Senni Salminen suffered from mental problems and heel pain at the beginning of the summer. Now, according to the Sports Association’s announcement, Salminen has sorted out the problems and got two good jumping exercises.

An 18-year-old competes in the men’s long jump on his home field Kasperi Vehmaa. A year ago, in the same games, Vehmaa jumped 17-year-old SE 7.58.

A couple an SE woman returning from a week’s training period Reetta Hurske is the early favorite for the 100-meter hurdles.

“Physically and mentally, the two-week training period was perfect,” said Hurske in the press release.

In other running sports Joonas Rinne hunting for World Championship ranking points in 1500m, SE man Samuli Samuelsson challenges a Jamaican who has clocked less than 10 seconds.

High-level competitions are also expected in the women’s javelin and javelin.