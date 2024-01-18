Thursday, January 18, 2024
Athletics | Pole vault world champion Shawn Barber, 29, has died

January 18, 2024
29-year-old Shawn Barber died at his home in Texas.

Pole vault world champion Shawn Barber died on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

Canadian Barber was 29 years old. He won World Championship gold in Beijing 2015.

Barber died at his home in Texas. According to the CBC, Barber's agent Paul Doyle confirmed the sad news to news agency AP.

– Shawn was not only an incredible athlete, but also a really good-hearted person who always put the well-being of others before himself. “It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age,” Doyle said Thursday.

The cause of death is not yet clear, but Barber is said to have suffered from health problems.

Barber's record was 6.00 meters, which he jumped in January 2016. His winning result at the Beijing World Championships was 5.90.

The other knee In his career, pole vaulter Barber also won gold at the 2015 Pan American Games and five Canadian championships.

The news is being completed.

