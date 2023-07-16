Athletics | Piispanen finished third in the preliminaries, the Belgian took Piispa’s World Cup record

The final of the bishop’s class starts in the evening at 21:33.

Toni Piispanen will be able to aim for a medal at the para-athletic world championships in Paris in the evening. Piispanen, reeling in class T51, was the third fastest in the 100 meter preliminaries with a time of 21.55.

Belgium, who took the World Cup record from Piispa, was the fastest in the two heats Roger Habsch. Class ME man Habsch was by far the fastest with a time of 19.96. Belgium, who won Piispanen’s round, was also faster than Finland Peter Genyn at 21.09. The class final starts in the evening at 21:33 Finnish time.

Piispanen won Paralympic gold in the 100 in 2012 in London and silver in 2021 in Tokyo, where he celebrated his Paralympic victory in the 200 meters. In the World Championships, Piispanen has reeled in the 100m to become world champion in 2013 and 2019, when he reeled in the now broken World Championship record of 20.33.

In addition to Piispanen, fifty Finns will compete in Paris on Sunday. In the morning races Henry Manni is participating in the T34 class men’s 800 meters preliminaries at 11:49 a.m.

Shot putter in the evening competitions Teijo Köpikkä compete at 19:30 in the men’s final of the F57 category of chair throwers. There was no qualifying competition in the class, but it is competed directly as a final.

In the evening, the Finns will join in the beginning Iida Lounela his guide runner Henrik Lounelan with vertical athletes in the T12 class women’s 200 meters at 8:45 p.m. Leo-Pekka Tähti In the T54 class men’s 800m preliminaries. The first round of the star starts at 21:47.

The Finns have a total of three medals from the World Championships in Paris. Before Tähti’s silver Marjaana Heikkinen achieved on Tuesday the World Championship bronze in the women’s javelin F34 category and Amanda Kotaja on Friday, the women’s T54 category 100-meter World Championship gold in track and field.