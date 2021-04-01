Athletics Patrik Sjöberg recovers from pneumonia and sepsis: “I still think I’m 22 and a world record holder”

Sjöberg says he slept in the hospital for the first two weeks.

Swedish former high jump star Patrik Sjöberg said on Wednesday night about his situation in his Instagram update. Sjöberg has been treated in the Sahlgrenska intensive care unit for several weeks for pneumonia and sepsis.

“I don’t have a coronavirus, but on the other hand, I have mutual pneumonia and sepsis because I still think I’m 22 years old and a world record holder,” Sjöberg writes.

“One thing is for sure though, I probably won’t be able to cure this with two weeks of sleep and blood that refuses to take in oxygen other than 0.3”.

Sjöberg says he did wake up after two weeks and, in his own words, behaved badly.

“Sleeping for so long is, to put it mildly, weird. When I woke up, I was Sjöberg, who people who don’t know me think I am. I’ve tried to apologize for everything and everyone. I want to add that I should be hit. The small consolation is that my behavior is apparently very normal and my brain works this way. ”

Sjöberg also praises the nursing staff, which he believes should be increased.

“Do something right, double, why not triple [hoitohenkilökunnan määrä]. These heroines and heroes who work in health care don’t even get praise. ”

Sjöberg, 56, is the best athlete of all time in Swedish athletics. His record is 242. He has won an Olympic medal in three different games.

Since his career, Sjöberg has been in public after telling his coach and stepfather in 2011 Viljo Nousiainen regularly sexually exploited him.

In 2019, Sjöberg spoke about his alcoholism. He moved to the middle of the forest to break his drinking spiral. In May 2020, Sjöberg said he had not been drinking for seven months, but the coronavirus had taken the work.