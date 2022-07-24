Sunday, July 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Partanen and Ojala walk 35 kilometers starting at 4:15 p.m. – HS follows the final day of the World Athletics Championships

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Reetta Hurske competes at night in the semifinals of fast fences.

Athletics In the World Championships, the last day of competition is reached on Sunday. It starts with the men’s 35-kilometer walk at 4:15 p.m. Finns are included Aleksi Ojala and Brother-Matti “Aku” Partanen. HS follows the events of the race day in the tracking found below this article.

The Finns will also compete on the last day Reetta Hurskewho reached the semifinals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

In addition to walking, the final sports on the final day are men’s decathlon, pole vault, 5000 meters and 4×400 meters relay. In addition to the hurdles, the women decide the medals in the long jump, 800 meters and 4×400 meters relay. The last medals will be decided on Monday a little before six in the morning Finnish time.

#Athletics #Partanen #Ojala #walk #kilometers #starting #p.m #final #day #World #Athletics #Championships

See also  Inquiry China devours information on foreigners' opinions on social media: Chinese media also report on the talks to the state
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López: the other nightmare that has him in check

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.