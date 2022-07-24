Athletics | Partanen and Ojala walk 35 kilometers starting at 4:15 p.m. – HS follows the final day of the World Athletics Championships

Reetta Hurske competes at night in the semifinals of fast fences.

Athletics In the World Championships, the last day of competition is reached on Sunday. It starts with the men’s 35-kilometer walk at 4:15 p.m. Finns are included Aleksi Ojala and Brother-Matti “Aku” Partanen. HS follows the events of the race day in the tracking found below this article.

The Finns will also compete on the last day Reetta Hurskewho reached the semifinals in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

In addition to walking, the final sports on the final day are men’s decathlon, pole vault, 5000 meters and 4×400 meters relay. In addition to the hurdles, the women decide the medals in the long jump, 800 meters and 4×400 meters relay. The last medals will be decided on Monday a little before six in the morning Finnish time.