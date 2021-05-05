Athletics Only 5,000 tickets will be sold for the two-day Paavo Nurmi Games: “We dare to be confident that the state will fulfill its promises”

Long throws become the main species on 7-8. at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in June.

SpongeBob Nurmi Games (PNG) has attracted the international top names in sled athletics and opened ticket sales on 7-8. to the June competition.

At least the superstars of the hammer throw compete in Turku Anita Włodarczyk and Paweł Fajdek, Olympic Javelin Winner and European Champion Thomas Röhler and the 2017 World Champion Johannes Vetter as well as the reigning reigning world champion Daniel Ståhl.

The races are held for two days largely due to long throws – spear, puck, hammer. Finnish colors are also available for men’s and women’s sledges.

Silja Kosonen, 18, threw In March, the snowfall in the middle of the hammer throw Finnish record and is the best hammerhead in Europe in its age group.

Aaron Kangas hammered the fifth best result in world statistics last summer with an arc of over 79 meters. However, due to the corona pandemic, it was not eligible for the Tokyo Olympics.

The men’s puck and women’s spear will be thrown on Monday, June 7, the men’s and women’s hammer and men’s spear on Tuesday.

The audience admission is limited: there are 2,500 tickets on sale for both race days.

President and CEO of PN Turku OY Jari Salonen according to which competition is desired, even if the economic equation is difficult.

“We go with a big risk, but we dare to be confident that the state will fulfill its promises,” says Salonen.

He refers to the state event guarantee, the legislation on which is just on its way to Parliament.

European In addition to the top throwers, tough touring women are coming to Turku, such as the Greek European champion Paraskeví Papahrístou and Jamaica Kimberly Willams.

Well-known athletes, including Poles, are also seen in the runs Adam Kszczot, Kenya Ferguson Cheruiyot as well as the March European Championship medalists in Poland Mateusz Borkowski and the British Jamie Webb men at 800 meters.

In addition to Kosonen and Kangas, almost all the top names in Finland compete in Turku. Women’s quick fences will be one of the most anticipated species on Tuesday.

“We can’t wait. Athletes need competitions, and Paavo Nurmi Games offers the highest ranking points for competitions in Finland, which is especially important for athletes looking for an Olympic place, ”says Salonen.