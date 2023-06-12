Athletics | One pixel was in the wrong place – that’s why the 100-meter Finnish record remained a dream

One pixel took Samuli Samuelsson’s new Finnish record.

The weekend In the men’s 100 meter finish camera image of the Espoo Liikkuu Games Samuli Samuelsson the finish line was one pixel out of place. Because of this, a new Finnish record was not created.

Espoo saw a special series of events on Sunday, when Samuelsson’s time changed almost two hours after the men’s 100 meters. The original time of 10.15 would have been a new Finnish record, but in the end the time was set to 10.16, which was already in Samuelsson’s own name.

One of the two people in charge of the finish camera stated after the run that Samuelsson crossed the finish line with a time of 10.150.

After the competition, they started preparing the notification to the Sports Confederation for the Finnish record. While preparing the documents required for that, another finish camera supervisor noticed that the line reading Samuelsson’s time is in the wrong place.

The line was moved by one pixel, which added one thousandth of a second to the time. It narrowed down to 10.151. According to the rules, the official score was then recorded as 10.16.

A couple of hours the tight schedule of the competition explains the delay in announcing the official result, says the competition director Harri Lammi.

“The material for the notification required for the Finnish record was started to be prepared when the right moment for the finish camera personnel came in the competition. For example, there is no such scheduling problem at the Paavo Nurmi Games or the European Championship, because there the crew is double,” says Lammi.

According to Lammi, if neither finish camera user had noticed the error, the time would have been more accurate even after the notification was sent. He says that the Sports Confederation checks all Finnish records with its own process.

Samuli Samuelsson qualified in the 100 meters heats of last summer’s European Championships. Poland’s Adrian Brzeziski (left) was behind at that time, but Switzerland’s Pascal Mancini was not.

At the games the time correction was confirmed by four different people. In addition to the goal camera personnel, Lammi himself went to ensure the correct time, after which Samuelsson was also called to the scene to ascertain the situation.

“Samuli stated that it is a very clear case. He was certainly disappointed,” says Lammi.

According to Lammi, checking the time worked well, and there was nothing to criticize in the actions of the people in charge of the finish camera.

“The users of the goal camera are certainly the best in Finland. They have been to tough competitions in Finland and abroad.”