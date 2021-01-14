Women Olympic champion and world champion in quick fences Brianna McNeal has been temporarily banned from competition due to doping.

The AIU, the ethics body of the International Federation of Athletics WA, announced McNeal’s sentence on Thursday.

According to the AIU, the 29-year-old U.S. runner is accused of “tampering” with a doping sample.

McNeal achieved an Olympic victory at the 2016 Rio Games. He celebrated the World Championships at the 2013 Moscow Games.

McNeal is in fourth place in the all-time statistic of 12.26 fast-paced all-time statistics with a record of 12.26 in 2013.

McNeal won his championship with the maiden name Rollins.

In recent years, his career has been in decline. He was disqualified at the 2019 World Cup in Doha, and last summer he competed only twice and not once in the 100-meter hurdles.