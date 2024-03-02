Athletics | Olympic champion Katie Moon helped the injured Wilma Murto – “Wilma was hurt”

Katie Moon showed great sportsmanship.

Glasgow

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto and a US competitor Katie Moon were talking in the middle of the World Cup final in the indoor track competition in Glasgow on Saturday.

At the time of the conversation, Murto, 25, was in a difficult situation. He had dropped twice from his starting height of 455. The third attempt went over, but immediately after the crossing, Murto stopped his race.

It soon became apparent that Murto had been suffering from ankle pain that was getting worse during the race. He went to ask Moon, 32, for help.

Moon himself was plagued by achilles pain.

“Wilma was hurt. I tried to encourage him. The rest of us athletes can understand what pain is like. Wilma asked how I coped with my own pain,” said Moon, who won bronze, after the race.

Moon is an experienced Olympic champion and world champion. He offered the Finn his own perspective. Athletes love indoor races, but:

“The races on outdoor tracks mean the most. I told Wilma to go get yourself in shape.”

Moon was very impressed that Murto passed 455 even though he was hurt.

“It shows how tough Wilma is. He'll come back even tougher.”

The conversation reveals what kind of sportsmanship and mutual respect prevails at the pole position. Moon and Murto are constantly facing each other in the summer Diamond Leagues and the Olympics. Still, the American was ready to offer his help.

“Wilma is a wonderful person. I can't praise him enough. However, there were a lot of injuries in our race today,” Moon commented.

The most serious the injury happened to the Frenchman For Margot Chevrier. After the burglary was already interrupted, Chevrier, 24, fell badly on the mattress and broke his leg. The jumper was treated for a long time, and he screamed in pain.

Moon was shocked by the situation.

“Even from a distance, you could see that it was bad. It's hard to see something like that without being affected by it yourself. Accidents can happen in pole vaulting, and it's sad when they do,” said Moon.

“I pray Margot has a speedy recovery.”