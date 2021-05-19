Athletics Olympic champion and ME runner Lee Evans, 74, is dead

Evans died Wednesday, the U.S. Athletics Federation reported.

Olympic winner, a world record runner and human rights activist Lee Evans is dead. About the death of 74-year-old Evans said American Athletics Federation.

Quarter Mailer Evans won gold at the 1968 Mexican Olympics in both the 400-meter and 4 x 400-meter posts.

Evans ’winning time of 43.8 was the world record for the hand timing and the first official 44-second underperformance.

The time obtained with electronic timing 43.86 was set in the next decade as the first world record for electric timing in a track round.

Evans supported the human rights of dark-skinned people with a podium by accepting his medal with a black beret on his head.

In his career, Evans, who won two Pan American Championships in 1967, was elected to the U.S. Athletics Gallery of Honor in 1983. He is also a member of the U.S. Olympics Hall of Fame.