“We thank God that we survived the situation,” said the running legend.

Kenyan Olympic champion in the 800 meters and ME man David Rudisha survived the plane crash in southern Kenya on Saturday.

The plane carrying Rudisha had to make a forced landing shortly after takeoff.

Rudisha survived the forced landing uninjured, but one of the passengers was injured and had to be hospitalized.

“It was a scary event. My heart jumped into my throat, and all I could do was pray to God,” Rudisha described the incident to the Nation magazine.

“Pilot did an extremely good job and managed to keep the plane in the air and stable for a long time. We thank God that we survived the situation.”

Rudisha, 33, sponsors a youth competition series called the “Maasai Olympics”, which she was watching. The competition series is organized in a conservation area inhabited by the Maasai, and with the help of the competitions, the aim is to protect the area’s lion population.

The Maasai have traditionally hunted the big cats in the area. With the help of the competition event, young people are encouraged to switch from hunting to sports.

Rudisha won Olympic gold in the 800 meters in 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio. He ran the distance in the still valid world record of 1:40.91 at the London Olympics.

Rudisha survived a serious car accident in 2019.