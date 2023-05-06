Athletics | Oliver Helander flopped in a completely tough place: “At least it’s easy to improve”

Helander stepped over all his throws in Doha.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander did not get a result in the Diamond League competition in Doha on Friday night. Helander, 26, stepped over all three of his attempts, and the race ended there.

Helander’s spears went badly upright. The pitcher opened up about his disappointment on Instagram during the night.

“It was such a race. At least this is easy to improve. But yes, if it’s said so bluntly, it really sucks at work when you play sports at such a miserable level. Well, doesn’t that throwing look better in a month when the competition season really starts”, Helander said.

Javelin competition the Indian won Neeraj Chopra with a result of 88.67. A total of three throwers (in addition to Chopra Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters) exceeded the score limit of 85.20 at the World Championships in Budapest, which was naturally also Helander’s goal.

Because of Helander’s flop, he also lost the prize money. In the Diamond League, prize money is awarded with an accordion, with the winner of the competition receiving $10,000 and the eighth place receiving $500.

Helander traveled to Doha from Belek, Turkey, where he was at a training camp for a couple of weeks.

Correction at 11:46: Peters’ first name is Anderson, not Adrian.