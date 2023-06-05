Monday, June 5, 2023
Athletics | Oliver Helander breaks the 80-meter mark – “The spear starts in the wrong position”

June 5, 2023
Athletics | Oliver Helander breaks the 80-meter mark – "The spear starts in the wrong position"

Helander finished third in Hengelo and Lassi Etelätalo fourth.

Javelin thrower Oliver Helander achieved his season’s best result of 80.50 and finished third in the men’s javelin competition at the international athletics competitions in Hengelo, Holland. The second Finn of the race Lassi Etelätalo narrowly missed the 80 meter mark and was fourth with a result of 79.93.

Helander opened his outdoor track season at the beginning of May in the Doha Diamond League, but the 26-year-old Finnish thrower was without a result at that time. There is still a lot of work ahead, even though Hengelo’s result was satisfactory.

“The most important thing was that the score started with eight, but it was quite difficult to throw. There is power in the throw, but the javelin goes in the wrong position,” Helander complained to Urheiluilito in the bulletin.

“Recently, the problem has been that the wrist hangs a bit during the throwing phase and the javelin goes up unnecessarily.”

Helander will soon be able to compete in his “favorite place” at Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, where a high-level javelin competition will be held on June 13. Last year, Helander celebrated his victory in Turku with his record of 89.83.

“I believe that the results will improve there as well.”

South house rocked a bit from the opening race of the season, as the throw carried 78.92 in Rehlingen, Germany.

“Even today I had to throw further and it felt really good, but now the spears just couldn’t stay in my fingers,” Etelätalo said.

At the beginning of the decade, he threw 90 meters from the conveyor belt Johannes Vetter the return to the competition fields went smoothly. Vetter, who suffered from shoulder problems, only threw 72.85 at his best. Last year’s European Championship gold medalist Julian Weber won the race with a score of 87.14.

Pole vault star Armand Duplantis tickled the world record in Hengelo, but 623 was still too much for the Swede. Duplantis had to settle for a season-high 611.

