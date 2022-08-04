Athletics | “Not giving in a single cent to the other” – Home peace has been put to the test when the 17-year-old prodigies of athletics have pushed each other forward

Kasperi and Rasmus Vehmaa have been pushing each other since childhood. They have had to learn to leave the competition on the field to avoid arguments at home.

Lappeenranta

Big promise, a gold nugget and a super talent. Among other things, with these words of Lappeenranta’s Urheilu-Miesten Casper and Rasmus Vehmaata has been incensed in the media. The 17-year-old twin brothers are both at the top of Finnish athletics.

Last year, Kasperi became the youngest ever winner in the men’s series at the Kaleva Games at the age of 16. He made an effort to become the champion of Finland in the long jump with a result of 749. Now he will defend his championship in the Kaleva Games that started on Thursday.

Rasmus, on the other hand, ran in July in the under-18 European Championships in the preliminaries of the 110-meter hurdles. He stopped the clocks in a 3.4 meter downwind at 13.18 and seemed to be a little slack at the end.

What kind of stardust is flying around Kimpinen’s field in Lappeenranta?

The center the nearby field stands out from the other athletics fields with its blue running track, but there are no other things floating in the air that are now sprinkled with drizzle.

Rasmus and Kasperi Vehmaa are sitting in the covered stands of the field. Being twin brothers, separating them is not difficult. Actually, they look so different that in preschool you couldn’t believe they were twins.

“The nurse thought the whole time that we were cheating and made up our date of birth. When the mother came to pick us up, the nurse was completely shocked,” says Rasmus.

Rasmus and Kasperi Vehmaa are twins, although it may not be obvious on the surface.

The Vehmaats are a sports family: Father Tendon ran 400 and 800 meters in his career, mother Power has competed in golf when younger and older sister Essi he is also at the top of his age group in athletics.

Children ran backyard races as soon as they learned to run. At home, the siblings competed for anything and everything had to be scored.

“When there are three children, there is competition right away. All of us have become quite competitive and we also like to compete,” says Rasmus.

As the brothers’ physiques grew, the competition began to focus between the two of them. Rasmus was for a long time in his brother’s shadow in competition results, and also got used to facing disappointments.

“That’s when I learned to settle for silver, then winning felt better. Now we’re pretty even, I’ve even passed on some things. Of course we have our own main sports.”

Kasperi focuses on the long jump, but like his brother, he also runs sprints and hurdles.

Both of them also has a football background, which has contributed to athletics.

For Rasmus, there were fewer jumping sports because playing took so much time, while Kasperi left the throwing sports after injuring his wrist in soccer.

Rasmus enjoyed football longer than Kasper. A year and a half ago, he had to make a difficult choice between athletics and football.

“It was really 50-50 which sport I would choose, but there started to be enough training that I had to choose one or the other.”

Rasmus played in the Pepo Lappeenranta team, and was physically the top of his own team. In Pepo, the importance of the second sport was understood, but at the national team level, two sports were not considered good.

“I made it to the national team camp one summer, but then in the fall I didn’t even make it to the regional football camp because I had another sport. It left a bit of a bad taste.”

Camps were exactly what Rasmus would have needed to develop as a player. The pressure brought the individual athlete to the surface and athletics won.

“Individual sport is probably my thing, although I still miss the team. I enjoy hurdles and athletics so much that it would be a really hard place to stop.”

Currently, Rasmus Vehmaa is rehabilitating the hamstring injured in the European Championships.

Kasperi Vehmaa doesn’t want to think about goals too far, because it will only cause unnecessary stress.

Often twins are said to have a special connection. Vehmaat are not enthusiastic about this theory.

“I don’t know, we’re quite a strange pair of twins. Here, too, when we cycled, we arrived at a different time, even though we left from the same street address. We don’t spend free time with each other or even talk to each other, except when we have to get a piece of paper from the other’s room.”

Emotions have sometimes flared up and spikes have flown after a race that went badly. When you ask who throws more of them, the brothers point to each other.

If anywhere, showing emotions is allowed in sports.

“It shows that he is fully involved. Maybe you have already learned that one race is always one race among others, no matter what it’s worth. He just looks towards the next race and tries to do his best there”, says Kasperi.

Rasmus’ current season was wrapped up in the semifinals of the under-18 European Championships in Jerusalem. His leg cramped in the top run of the heat, he started the semi-final with guts. After returning home, an MRI scan revealed tears in the hind thighs. Now the leg is being rehabilitated and it is hoped that surgery will not be needed.

“You should never have run with a leg like that, but it was the European Championships, and the character didn’t give up.”

The end result has required melting.

“I had high expectations for myself and a little came from other places as well. If it didn’t work out, it wasn’t a nice place. It took a long time, but it’s starting to end.”

But do the brothers support each other when the competition gets tight? Apparently not, at least they have been that fierce of competitors.

“Perhaps we exchanged two words the day you lost your hamstring,” says Kasperi.

“We used to argue quite a lot as juniors, now we don’t argue so much. We give the other space, you go there, I go here”, Rasmus describes the relationship between the two.

The brothers have pushed each other in sports, but the fierce competitive spirit has also caused arguments.

In the name of domestic peace, we have had to learn to leave the competition to the sports fields.

“Whether it’s about sports or another controversial topic, you don’t want to give in to the other person even a cent”, says Rasmus.

Brothers have been together for several years Kati Minkkinen coached in the athletics group, but last spring Kasperi completely switched from long jump to the one he had previously been in charge of Petri Ruotsalainen for coaching.

Kasperi was disappointingly fourth in the under-18 European Championships in Jerusalem.

“We haven’t received a full-fledged performance for this summer, we’re still waiting for that.”

Now it is applied for at the Kaleva Games. Kasperi would have hoped that the entire top of the long jump would be there, but like last year Kristian Pulli absent from the Games.

“I would have liked to have all the best there, when last year there wasn’t. He would clearly be the best long jumper in Finland.”

Kasper still has a few competitions in the summer, he hasn’t even thought about winter. He has a relaxed approach to sports, he doesn’t go jumping when his teeth are showing.

“You get the best results when you’re having fun.”

Kimpisen next to the field is Kimpinen high school, the brothers have been going there for a year now, with the aim of completing high school in four years. Then possibly the army and if everything goes well, you could focus on sports for a year before thinking about further studies.

It’s okay to train in Lappeenranta in the summer, but winter leaves much to be desired. The cramped and cool spaces of the sports hall are in busy use.

It has already been decided to build a new indoor hall with warm training conditions in the city, but it has been subject to an appeals process. Vehmaat does not seem very confident about the new hall.

“As far as I remember, my father said that even when he was playing sports, there was talk about the hall. That it’s been talked about for at least 30 years,” says Kasperi.

“I won’t believe it until it’s there,” Rasmus laughs.

Transitions from the youth series to the adult series can be big jumps for the athletes, but the results of the Vehmaa brothers are already at the top of the domestic level at the adult level.

“It says more about the level of Finnish athletics when 16-17-year-olds do this well,” says Kasperi.

According to Kasperi Vehmaa, the success of young people tells about the level of Finnish athletics.

The result level of both has improved year by year. Physical development at a young age is one explanatory factor, but certainly not the only one.

“Perhaps it’s because you’ve been building foundations from such a young age, it’s easy to make the most of development,” Kasperi reflects.

At some point, the development becomes more moderate by force. Vehmai thinks about how to maintain development so that he does not remain a promising young athlete.

“Many have achieved top results at our age and are still achieving the same results as adults. Yes, it makes me think a bit, I wouldn’t want to run the same times as now five years from now,” says Rasmus.

Let’s get back to the words of praise at the beginning. How has public attention made young athletes feel?

Rasmus says that the media attention of the preliminary round of the European Championship came in a difficult place. The first round promised a wild result, but he knew that his leg was not in good shape.

Rasmus tried to keep the phone away while the friends shared links to videos and news.

“When you couldn’t say that there is peace in the country, if we get even two runs to the finish line tomorrow, then that’s good. It wasn’t the easiest situation to go into the race.”

Kasper’s moment came after a successful race. What was it like to win the Finnish championship as the youngest men’s champion ever?

“That’s how it went, just basic everyday life continued. If you think about it too much, it will only harm the future.”