Athletics Nooralotta Nezir’s coach explains what is behind the record pace – Does not take a position on the athlete’s music choices

Coach Petteri Jouste considers the European Championship medal a realistic goal.

In Germany have watches stalled to new record times time and time again as a quick-paced Nooralotta Neziri has launched his reign at a rapid pace. Neziri ran 7.91 in the women’s 60-meter authentic SE on Friday in Berlin.

Time improved his record in Karlsruhe a week earlier by one hundredth of a second.

The hard start of the reign did not become a coach To Petteri Jouste as a surprise. The autumn has been practiced well and the technique in particular has been honed.

“We’ve done a few technology-related stuff over the fall and they’ve come out pretty well now. Has started to work in the Games as well. Nooralotta is a very physical athlete, that if only technology gets better, he will be able to transfer physics to performance. ”

Nooralotta Neziri in rehearsals on the Harju of Jyväskylä. Coach Petteri Jouste is in the pictures.­

Two the first races have shown that the distances are better than before. According to the spring, it says good in terms of a hundred-meter fences.

“These are not based on any terrible start, but on the contrary the acceleration has continued and the pace is accelerating better than before.”

Neziri said in a statement from the Athletics Federation on Friday that the race charge was about to disappear after a bad time in the first rounds. However, after re-tuning, Neziri got “degrees with harsher music”. A new record came, even though the first fence interval felt slow for the athlete.

The coach does not take a position on music choices, but has noticed that for many athletes, music is an integral part of preparation.

“Yes, it’s common all over the world, everyone listens to their own kind, which is one that tunes in well,” Jouste says.

International circumventing competitions certainly feels good when there were no foreign competitions in the summer because of the coronavirus. Organizing competitions requires controlled conditions and a lot of testing.

“I guess Nooralota will have a total of seven corona tests on this trip.”

In Germany, Neziri spent the first week with an ex-top fender living in Berlin Arto Bryggaren and his German wife Heike Drechslerin by. Drechsler is also a former athlete who has achieved, among other things, two Olympic gold medals in his long jump.

“We agreed with Arts that Nooralotta will be with them before the race. It was a nice thing and Heike was able to arrange for Nooralotta to practice. ”

Christina Clemons of the United States wins, Nadine Visser of the Netherlands second and Nooralotta Neziri third in the 60-meter real Berlin.­

From Germany Nezir’s journey continues on Sunday to France, where the next race is on Tuesday. After that, there will still be competitions in Poland, the Finnish Championships in a couple of weeks in Jyväskylä and finally the European Championships in early March in Torun, Poland.

In terms of the European Championships, the toughest competitors are at least the Dutch Nadine Visser and Belarus Elvira Herman and Alina Talai.

“Visser as world champion is very bone, but there are others out there. There have only been a couple of races, now let’s see who is okay and who is not. ”

Neziri is a used competitor and in an excellent mood. So there is a good lunch for the medal hunt.

“Medal Nooralotta has been aiming for longer. It seems quite realistic, at least for now. ”