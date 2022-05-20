Neziri felt that the final run was disrupted by a headwind.

Nooralotta Neziri ran a victory in the 100-meter hurdles at the Austrian Ried im Innkreis on Friday. Nezir’s winning time was 13.39. In the first round, he cleared the trip in 13.34.

According to the anemometer, the start was run in a slight headwind and the final race in zero wind. Neziri felt that the final run was disrupted by a headwind.

“It felt pretty good, but the runs aren’t taking the wind right now,” Neziri estimates of his runs in a Sports Federation release.

The race was Nezir’s second in its nubile summer race season. In the middle of the moon, he ran 100-meter fencing in Vienna at 13.23 and 13.26.

Nezir’s record is 12.81 for Kuortane’s Midsummer Games in 2016.

Last year, Neziri suffered from a back problem. He is preparing for this season in Austria Philipp Unfriedin in coaching.