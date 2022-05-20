Saturday, May 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics Nooralotta Neziri wins victory in Austria: “Running is not a breeze now”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Neziri felt that the final run was disrupted by a headwind.

Nooralotta Neziri ran a victory in the 100-meter hurdles at the Austrian Ried im Innkreis on Friday. Nezir’s winning time was 13.39. In the first round, he cleared the trip in 13.34.

According to the anemometer, the start was run in a slight headwind and the final race in zero wind. Neziri felt that the final run was disrupted by a headwind.

“It felt pretty good, but the runs aren’t taking the wind right now,” Neziri estimates of his runs in a Sports Federation release.

The race was Nezir’s second in its nubile summer race season. In the middle of the moon, he ran 100-meter fencing in Vienna at 13.23 and 13.26.

Nezir’s record is 12.81 for Kuortane’s Midsummer Games in 2016.

Last year, Neziri suffered from a back problem. He is preparing for this season in Austria Philipp Unfriedin in coaching.

#Athletics #Nooralotta #Neziri #wins #victory #Austria #Running #breeze

See also  Car mechanic at your doorstep: it's possible at Tesla, but it shouldn't get too complicated
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

From Australia to Paris, the believer Nadal: "If I didn't believe in winning, I wouldn't be here"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.