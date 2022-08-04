Athletics | Nooralotta Neziri, who had foot surgery, will compete next year only: “I don’t set any goals”

A piece of bone was operated on Nezir’s heel, which pressed on the Achilles tendon and caused unbearable pain.

Jyväskylä

Terrestrial not all the best track and field athletes aim for success in the Finnish championships, the Kaleva Games.

For example, earlier in one of the main sports of the Games, the 100-meter hurdles were missing two champion favourites, Annimari Korte and Nooralotta Neziri. The season for both oars is over.

Korte has said that he suffered from corona disease and its sequelae. Nezir’s heel was operated on on Monday in Helsinki and he will not compete next time until next year.

During the surgery, a piece of bone was removed from Nezir’s heel, which was pressing on the Achilles tendon and the mucous membrane that protects it. The mucus sac was also removed in the operation. The good news was that the Achilles tendon itself seemed strong.

The decision about the operation was made on Wednesday of last week.

“The situation only seemed to get worse, even though I wasn’t running anymore. I received cortisone treatment for the injury and tried to calm the situation by taking a break from running,” Neziri says at his home in Jyväskylä and hobbles to the backyard of a terraced house on crutches.

You can try on the left leg after six weeks. After three months from the end of autumn, you can exert yourself at full power.

“I assume that I will compete next summer. Now it’s better to give it time. I don’t set any goals.”

For this season, the 29-year-old hurdler had goals galore. He was supposed to run in the World Championships in Eugene, this weekend in the Kaleva Games in Joensuu and two weeks from now in the European Championships in Munich.

“I considered this year really important. I had high stakes. I toured the world for a year and had a new coach. I tried until the end.”

Also last summer was ruined by Nezir. He was selected for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but Neziri decided to withdraw due to a hamstring injury and a stress fracture in his back.

“If I had gone to Tokyo, I would not have recovered from this year’s government. The athlete’s mind said that we have to go,” says Neziri.

Neziri competed sparingly in the hall and trained a lot abroad. The coach was replaced by an Austrian Philipp Unfried.

Future training plans are open; recovery from surgery makes a big difference.

The heel began to bother him already in October of last year, but Neziri pulled through the hallowed season.

“The cortisone helped over the winter season and into the spring, but the pain returned at the end of the spring. If I had been ten years younger, I might not have tried cortisone in the same way. Even then, surgery would have been inevitable in this situation. “

Foot surgery is a serious place for Nooralotta Neziri.

of Nezir according to, it is difficult to find a single cause for a heel injury. In the spring, he couldn’t do the planned running training after severe pain appeared at the camp in Atlanta, USA.

While still on May Day, he was hoping for an intact summer.

“The bone fragment could have been in the heel for a long time and grow under stress. I couldn’t take the pain anymore. It came from a very small shop.”

Neziri followed the World Championships in athletics from his home sofa, although he did not monitor the finals, which took place early in the morning Finnish time.

He looked at the hundred meter fence in confusion. of Niger Tobi Amusan ran a wild ME time of 12.12 in the semi-finals. In the final, he won the world championship in a downwind time of 12.06, which is not a record-worthy result.

Already the previous one Kendra Harrison ME 12.20 was considered almost unbeatable.

“12,12 is an amazing time. I didn’t think anyone would run into it. Tobi’s run is technically perfect. His victory was no surprise.”

On the international indoor tour in 2021, Neziri won with Amusan in a competition in the 60-meter hurdles.

In spring Neziri started as a young endurance runner by Eemil Helander as assistant manager. It was like a stroke of fate that Helander has also been sidelined for the summer due to injury.

Helander injured his ankle ligaments in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the end of May in Belgium.

Neziri watched the Jyväskylä gp races on Tuesday last week with his new protégé in the stands of Harju field.

“We are trying to get to know each other a bit. Now I haven’t had much time to take care of Eemil’s affairs,” said Neziri.

He has experience as a manager of both Jukka Virtanenwhich, however, no longer intends to take new athletes into its team.

In the Kaleva Games, Helander returns to the track with 5,000 meters.

Men’s In pole vaulting, the Kaleva Games are missing two jumpers selected for the European Championships and one who was at the World Championships Mikko Paavolawhose final season is over due to an ankle injury.

Another World Cup visitor Tommi Holttinen is preparing for the European Championships, and Juho Alasaari is at the same time at the World Junior Championships in Colombia.

Jumped sluggishly at the World Championships and was selected for the European Championships Kristian Pulli missing the long jump.

Aleksi Ojalan A muscle injury and fluid accumulation were found in the hind thighs, and the high-ranking walker will miss the Kaleva Games.

SE’s runners in the 400-meter hurdles at the World Championships Viivi Lehikoinen only competes in the smooth 400m.

Seventh placer selected for the European Championships of Maria Huntington the season is over.

The athletics Kaleva competitions are held from Thursday to Sunday in Joensuu.