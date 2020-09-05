Athletics Nooralotta Neziri was surprised by the captain of the Swedish match – did not consider himself “cheerful” enough

The captains of the Swedish match expect good results, but stretching is also needed. The team spirit is notoriously high in national matches.

Sweden match the captains expect results in a good spirit.

Nooralotta Neziri, Maria Huntington, Topi Raitanen and Elmo Lakka are the captains of the Swedish match teams. The captains were selected by a ballot involving the athletes of the national teams.

In the light of the statistics, the men’s and women’s national teams are challengers at the weekend in Tampere. The captains believe there is a fighting spirit on the home field that undermines statistical predictions. They share their thoughts with the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) website.

“Everyone involved should now enjoy the atmosphere of international competition. It was not a matter of course that the match in Sweden was held, ”Neziri says.

“We start to fight and that famous stretch is needed. Performance one step at a time, ”says Raitanen.

This of the captains of the year, the women’s team skippers Neziri and Huntington as well as the men’s team Raitanen are the captains for the first time. Lac, on the other hand, has been captain before.

The varnish says the finishes on Instagram went well.

The women’s 100-meter fences is one of the Finnish women’s national matches in advance. Statistics predict a triple win. Neziri says he was surprised by the selection, even though he has a wealth of experience with value teams.

“I was really surprised. I’m thinking that the captain should be rempseämpi type, but it’s great that trusted in me. “

Huntington sees the team spirit in the Swedish match as very good.

“The Swedish match is similar to the all-round matches in that the athletes really encourage a lot and there is that team spirit. In the Swedish match, however, it is threefold. It’s really cool to get to create it. ”

In the national match The Huntington sport is a long jump that promises to be very high quality. Sweden brings a tough trio to the Games Khaddi Sagnia, Erica Jarder and Tilde Johansson.

Huntington from Tampereen Pyrinty reminds of the safety gaps on the club’s website.

Raitanen will run 5,000 meters in the national match, which is the final competition for him this season. According to the statistics, Sweden is on the neck in endurance running, so the extra points from there would be very valuable compared to the statistics.

“I wanted another 5,000-meter race for this year, but I’m not going to get there easily. We put everything in the game and then for a week at the cottage Pyhännä, ”says Raitanen.

Newly 5000 meters 13,18,01 ran in Sweden Suldan Hassan does not participate in the event after developing coronavirus. He was originally scheduled to run 1,500 meters in Tampere.

The top of the Swedish statistics at 5,000 meters is Emil Danielsson, who ran a record 13.47.65 last week in Gothenburg in the same race as Hassan.

Finnish men have a chance to win, but it requires good success, especially in running sports. Lakka has won the 110-meter fences in all his Swedish matches since 2015.

“Quite a few are coming to the national league on the rise, including me. It is an opportunity for many to make another good result by the end of this season, ”says Lakka.

The Finnish-Swedish athletics match will start at Ratina Stadium in Tampere on Saturday at 5 pm Yle TV2 will broadcast the match live