Athletics Nooralotta Neziri took hard “scalps” and ran the SE result, preparing for a new record hunt at the home of Arto Bryggare and Heike Drechsler

One week ago in Karlsruhe, Nooralotta Neziri set a 60-meter Finnish record of 7.92.

Fence runner Nooralotta Nezirin The hall season began with a Finnish record week in Karlsruhe.

The Games will continue on Friday in Germany, when Neziri and Reetta Hurske are participating in the World Tour of the International Athletics Federation in Berlin.

In Karlsruhe, Neziri won the 60-meter fences with an SE time of 7.92 seconds. The Jyväskylä resident was number one in the run, and he left behind a lot of good fences, such as Nelonen, the Nigerian at the World Championships of the year. Tobi Abusan (7.94) Dutch European champion Nadine Visserin (7.96).

“They were hard scalps. I saw concretely that I could win. Not just one hundredth but two. I haven’t broken my record in the hall in six years, ”Neziri says.

Earlier this week, Neziri stayed at an ex-top fence living in Berlin Arto Bryggaren and his German wife Heike Drechslerin by.

Neziri did light speed training outdoors. On Wednesday, he moved into the accommodation of the Berlin race organizers and at the same time got to practice in the hall.

“Pretty much I’m rested now. Let’s see how it works. Usually pretty good. ”

Coronavirus pandemic because the race arrangements are strict. Neziri underwent a corona test in Finland before the trip. Karlsruhe had a second test ahead and Berlin a third.

New tests await next week in France while Neziri is still competing in Liévin.

“When I return to Finland, I plan to go for the test at the airport.”

There is currently a difficult corona situation in Jyväskylä, Nezir’s hometown. The city is in the process of spreading, but the chains of infection have been traced.

In Jyväskylä, the Finnish Championships in Athletics will be held on 20-21 February. The Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL) monitors the situation with the local regional agency and health authorities. The Finnish Championships have not yet been canceled.

“A sad situation if there are no SM halls. If there are none, I will run in Poland on February 17 and then try another race in Madrid, ”Neziri says.

Also Reetta Hurske runs on Friday in Berlin, as well as in Liévin.

“Nice to have company,” Neziri says.

The evening of Berlin’s indoor athletics is busy. In addition to the women’s 60-meter fences, there are only five other sports in the program: men’s pole vault, men’s 60-meter fences, men’s and women’s 60-meter smooth and men’s long jump.

The women’s fence final will run at 19.45 Finnish time.

Correction 4.2. at 2.40 pm: The French city mentioned in the story is Liévin, not Liev.